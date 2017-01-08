Username: 1

I agree with vinyl fanatics that playback on vinyl does have a slightly warmer sound than on CD.

A vinyl record is an analog recording, and CDs and DVDs are digital recordings. Original sound, by definition, is analog. A digital recording takes snapshots of the analog signal at a certain rate (for CDs it is 44,100 times per second). That’s a lot of snapshots, but there are as many “blank spaces” in between the snapshots.

A vinyl record has a groove carved into it that mirrors the original sound’s waveform. This means that no information is lost.

By the late 1990s, I probably had around 300 LP records, along with a few dozen cassettes and a handful of CDs. One day, I donated all of my LPs to a Goodwill store.

My problem with vinyl was that no matter how carefully I handled the discs, I always managed to scratch the album. Or, if not an annoying scratch, I’d leave it sitting in a place where it could get warped by the heat of sunlight. CDs, if handled carefully, can literally last forever, because, unlike a photographic needle dragging its way across a vinyl record, there is no friction created when a CD is played.

Since giving away all of my vinyl records, I’ve managed to replace the ones I like the most on CD.

There is one recording, however, that has alluded me, and that is “The Chick [auth] Corea, Bill Evans Sessions” by tenor saxophonist Stan Getz (1927-1991).

This recording is a double album, with Chick Corea playing piano on one disc and Bill Evans handling the 88s on the other. I bought my copy sometime during the mid 1980s while I was still living in Indiana.

While you can still buy “The Chick Corea, Bill Evans Sessions” in vinyl format online for a premium price, I have never seen it on sale as a CD.

And besides, I don’t own a turntable anymore.

When CDs first came out, I was suckered into paying $15 or $18 a pop like so many other naive consumers. I’ve since come to realize that if I spend more than $10 for a CD, I’ve spent too much.

While surfing on YouTube the other day, I was pleased to discover my two favorite songs from the Stan Getz album I’ve missed for 20 years, “Con Alma,” composed by Dizzy Gillespie, and “Windows,” composed by Chick Corea.

Ah-h-h-h. Listening to those tunes again brought back some memories.

The Getz/Corea arrangement of “Con Alma” is a smooth bossa nova with a lilting 6/8 meter, while “Windows,” the Corea composition, is a jazz waltz.

Of the two discs, my favorite was the one featuring Corea, so I made a cassette to play in my car.

One warm and sunny Saturday in the summer, I drove to Chicago with a friend of mine.

We had no real plans; our intent was to experience Chicago as if we were characters in the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

While cruising north on Lake Shore Drive, I turned off the A/C, rolled down the windows and popped the Stan Getz cassette into the tape deck.

As the cool sounds of Getz’s saxophone emanated from the speakers, my friend said, “Wow. I feel like we’re in a Woody Allen movie.”

“Cool” is a good word to describe Getz’s music. His warm lyrical tone not only brought him respect from his contemporaries in the jazz world, but also endeared him to mainstream audiences.

He is considered a pioneer of cool jazz and the bossa nova, a style of Brazilian music derived from samba but placing more emphasis on melody and less on percussion.

Getz popularized the bossa nova with his 1964 hit single “The Girl from Ipanema,” performed with the stunning Brazilian vocalist, Astrud Gilberto. Ipanema is a fashionable seaside neighborhood located in the southern region of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Fueling his craze for the bossa nova, Getz teamed up with Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim and Brazilian guitarist João Gilberto, husband of Astrud Gilberto, releasing “Getz/Gilberto” in 1964.

In 1965, “Getz/Gilberto” was the first jazz album to win the Grammy Award for Best Album of the Year and first Grammy-winning album, with the exception of Getz, to feature non-American artists.

According to one source on the internet, “The Girl from Ipanema” is the second-most recorded song of all time after “Yesterday” by The Beatles.

The tune also has become the “poster song” of elevator music, featured in the “Blues Brothers” movie as Jack and Elwood were riding the elevator in the Honorable Mayor Richard J. Daley Center on their mission to deliver the five grand to the Cook County Assessor’s Office.

In 1972, Getz recorded in the jazz/rock fusion idiom with Corea, Tony Williams and Stanley Clarke, and in this period experimented with an Echoplex on his saxophone. He had a cameo in the film “The Exterminator (1980).”

Though he struggled for decades with drug and alcohol addictions, Getz stopped drinking by the early 1970s. In June 1978, President Jimmy Carter, a huge fan of Getz, invited the saxophonist to play to the White House for a performance to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival.

In the mid-1980s Getz worked regularly in the San Francisco Bay area and taught at Stanford University as an artist-in-residence at the Stanford Jazz Workshop until 1988.

In 1986, he was inducted into the Down Beat Jazz Hall of Fame. And during 1988, Getz worked with Huey Lewis and the News on their “Small World” album. He played the extended solo on part two of the title track, which became a minor hit single.

Though Getz isn’t my favorite tenor player (John Coltrane tops my list), it was nonetheless good to reconnect with his music. I think I’m going to try a little harder to find a couple CDs with Getz.

Though he didn’t push the envelope like my revered Coltrane, Getz’s smooth, laid-back style is soothing compared to Coltrane’s fast and furious bebop explorations.

