Username: 1

The first Chaves County Courthouse opened on Jan. 1, 1891. It stood where the current courthouse is today. This was also the site [auth] of the first and only hanging in Roswell, held on the south lawn (Photos courtesy of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico).

Submitted by Janice Dunnahoo

Special to the Daily Record

Editor’s note: This article was taken from the Roswell Daily Record, dated Saturday, July 22, 1939. No writer was listed for the article.

The honorable L. Bradford Prince was governor of the Territory of New Mexico in 1890 when Chaves County was carved out of old Lincoln County.

The new imperial county of Chaves extended 22 miles west of Roswell and east to the Texas line, north to a line 5 miles south of Clovis and south to a line 3 miles south of Lake Arthur.

The late Capt. Joseph C. Lea, father of Mrs. H.W. Dow, presented one full block now known as courthouse square to the new county of Chaves.

The first courthouse was ready for occupancy on Jan. 1, 1891.

The first county officers, who were elected in 1890, and who took office in the building, Jan. 1, 1891, were:

Commissioners: Edmund T. Stone, A. Brown Allen and Walter P. Chisum; Probate judge: Frank Williams; Sheriff: Campbell C. Fountain; Treasurer: James Sutherland; County Clerk: Frank H. Lea; Assessor: Chas. S. McCarty; Supt. of Schools: James W. Mullins.

Mark Howell was appointed surveyor by the commissioners. J.H. Morrison was the first justice of the peace and Henry Wright the first constable.

The Roswell Register, later incorporated in the Roswell Daily Record, was the first official paper. The first money paid for county printing was $124.43 to James Kibbee of the Register. James Kibbee was the father of Guy Kibbee, of Hollywood fame.

Transcribing the records and furnishing the record books was done by George Curry, who many years later was Governor of New Mexico. He received $1143.34 for this work. There were less than 1,000 people in Precinct One, which embraced Roswell, in 1891.

On April 7, 1891, the board of county commissioners ordered the sheriff, Campbell C. Fountain, to purchase and plant blue grass seed in the courthouse square.

In 1891, Aug. 8, William M. Atkinson was appointed constable, the beginning of a long and valuable service to this county.

During the 20 years in which the old courthouse housed Chaves County’s official families, only two Republicans held office, namely Nathan Jaffa, commissioner in 1898, and Kirby Woodruff, sheriff in 1904.

The years roll on and the once commodious courthouse becomes cramped and inadequate for the growing business of this growing county.

So an election was called for Sept. 7, 1909, to vote bonds for a new courthouse, but even then the verdict was not unanimous. Out of 786 votes cast, 417 were for and 369 against. But a majority of 48 was enough and the work was started.

The last officers to serve in the old courthouse were:

Commissioners: W. H. Atkinson, chairman; N.J. Fritz and Tom D. White; Probate Judge: J.T. Evans; Clerk F.P. Gayle; Sheriff: Charles L. Ballard; Assessor: Guy Herbert; Treasurer; James Sutherland; Supt. of Schools: C. C. Hill; Surveyor: V.R. Kenny.

The courthouse today is often referred to as a monument to the vision of W.M. Atkinson, then chairman of the county commissioners.

The architects were Rapp and Hendrickson. The contractors were Lyon and Axtell.

The foundation was commenced by the driving of 1,000 piles 20 feet down to hard pan, the hard strata below the gravel and soft dirt.

These piles were pine brought from the Manzano Mountains and cost, $10,000, or $10 dollars each. The cement was poured on the piles and the foundation was ready.

The “new” Chaves County Courthouse, completed in April 1912 and still standing beautifully today.

And now after 27 years there is not a crack in the walls or plastering of this building, for it is veritably “built upon a rock.”

The outside brick came from St. Louis, Mo.; the brick for the inner walls from Neodosha, Kansas, and the concrete from near Roswell: the sandstone from Indiana and the marble from Georgia.

The county clerk’s office is absolutely fireproof. All county records are kept there. The whole room is a fireproof vault.

The structure is more nearly Ionic than any other one architectural type. Although the columns inside the dome with their capitols ornamented with the Acanthus leaf, are strictly Corinthian; there is also some Egyptian architecture in the building. It is an harmonious blending of all three.

This magnificent building was completed in April 1912, and dedicated May 2, 1912, with impressive ceremony. W.S. Prager was master of ceremonies and the speakers were Judge G.A. Richardson, Judge John T. McClure, H.J. Hagerman and K.K. Scott.

During the time of construction of this building, no one was injured. E.H. Hicks, of 609 North Kentucky worked with the force of carpenters. As far as could be found out, he is the only man in Roswell now who worked on construction of the courthouse. The Record would be interested to know if there are any others.

The courthouse was completed at a cost of $154,000, all of which is now paid.

The officers first to serve in the new courthouse were elected in November 1911, and were as follows:

Commissioners: W.M. Atkinson, B.H. Wixom and Tom White; Probate Judge: J. D. Mell; Sheriff: C.R. Young, father of the present Sheriff, Frank Young; Assessor: Guy Hebert; Treasurer: G.A. Davisson: Supt. of Schools: C.C. Hill. Three Republicans have served in the new court. A.D. Jones and Harry Cowan, commissioners, and Harry Thorne, sheriff, all elected in 1928.

The new courthouse, as it is called, has stood for 27 years — strong, beautiful, comfortable and commodious. And it will stand through the years, a thing of beauty and strength.

Janice Dunnahoo is a volunteer archivist at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico.

Related Posts

About the Author: Vistas

« Reconnecting with Stan Getz