MENU
zooanimals1

Zoo critters get cozy in the snow

January 7, 2017 • Local News

Above: Most of us would have a hard time relaxing on a big rock covered with snow with the temperature barely above freezing, but this fox at the Spring River Park & Zoo gives a whole new meaning to “chillin’ it.” Saturday’s bright [auth] sunshine brought about a thaw to Friday’s snowfall, which caused havoc throughout the city. Be careful driving this morning, as there will likely be ice patches on the roads. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Below: Arthur Brock, Spring River Park & Zoo’s badger-in-residence, appears to be enjoying his very first snowfall. Arthur was a 5-month-old orphan who was discovered by a construction contractor last summer while working at a site near Roswell. The contractor immediately called the zoo, which in turn contacted both U.S. Fish and Wildlife and state Game and Fish to get permission to acquire the wild badger. Don’t let Arthur’s cute face fool you, badgers are known to be very aggressive. (Photo courtesy of Spring River Park & Zoo)

zooanimals2

Related Posts

About the Author:

Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. He has a number of freelance credits, including The Tucson Weekly, The Indianapolis Star, Indian Country Today and Trailrunner Magazine. Under his leadership, the Daily Record’s editorial department has won nearly 20 press awards, including General Excellence from the New Mexico Press Association in 2015. In October 2016, Howsare was awarded third place in a national news writing contest by the Inland Press Association for his personality profile on Alice Martinez, a Roswell resident who was awarded U.S. citizenship at age 81. Howsare is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Roswell. He is active in the community, serving on the boards of the Chaves County United Way and the Roswell Jazz Festival. While working as the editor of The Pampa (Texas) News, he served on the board of the Panhandle Press Association. Howsare also is a part-time church musician, playing piano and organ for three local churches.

Leave a Reply

« »