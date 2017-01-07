Zoo critters get cozy in the snow
Above: Most of us would have a hard time relaxing on a big rock covered with snow with the temperature barely above freezing, but this fox at the Spring River Park & Zoo gives a whole new meaning to “chillin’ it.” Saturday’s bright [auth] sunshine brought about a thaw to Friday’s snowfall, which caused havoc throughout the city. Be careful driving this morning, as there will likely be ice patches on the roads. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
Below: Arthur Brock, Spring River Park & Zoo’s badger-in-residence, appears to be enjoying his very first snowfall. Arthur was a 5-month-old orphan who was discovered by a construction contractor last summer while working at a site near Roswell. The contractor immediately called the zoo, which in turn contacted both U.S. Fish and Wildlife and state Game and Fish to get permission to acquire the wild badger. Don’t let Arthur’s cute face fool you, badgers are known to be very aggressive. (Photo courtesy of Spring River Park & Zoo)
