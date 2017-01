Username: 1

Monday

Roswell Tourism Council, 9 a.m., Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico Museum Archives Center, 208 N. Lea Ave.

Dexter Consolidated School District, 7 p.m., 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter (Workshop begins at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday

BLM Carlsbad Resource Management [auth] Plan Discussion, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place

Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., 2303 E. Second St.

Roswell Independent School District, 6 p.m., RISD Board Room, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

Artesia City Council, 6 p.m., 511 W. Texas Ave., Artesia

Thursday

Chaves County Commission, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.

Chaves County Land Council, 6 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place

Roswell City Council, 7 p.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

Friday

Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District-Council of Governments quarterly meeting, 10 a.m., ENMU-Roswell Campus Union Building Banquet Room, 52 University Blvd.

