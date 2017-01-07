Username: 1

Advertising





Thomas Klein passed away on January 5, 2017. He was born in Pasadena, California on October 1, 1958. He is the youngest of five siblings. He moved to New Mexico in March 1980.

He was a tool [auth] and dye maker for the now defunct bus company closure and was a very good handyman and chef. Thomas leaves behind his lovely wife, Melinda, of 14 years, and young son, Thomas Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Klein and mother, Laurie Klein Reif. Survivors include: stepson, Ricky Gray Jr. and family; sister-in-law, Miranda Haskie and husband, Vern and children; sister-in-law, Mary Smallcanyon and husband, Thomas and children; sister, Elizabeth Thomas and sons: Eric Dehghan and family, Nader Dehghan and family; sister, Bella Marie Flores and daughter, Wendy and family; brother, Stephen Klein and wife, Geri Ellen and three daughters: Shanese, Tambrina and Kasmarine and their families; and sister, Teresa Guadamuz and husband, Jose and grown children: Vanessa, Jonny, Jason, Joey and their families. Also surviving are many friends in Roswell and elsewhere.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church following Rosary at 10 a.m. Melinda and Tommy Jr. are at the home, 2407 East Second, Roswell, NM 88201.

Obituary was lovingly written by the family.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Thomas with his family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Thomas’ family in their time of need.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« John Alexander Mihm Miguel Morales »