Username: 1

Just when you thought the elections were done, here comes another one, and it’s arguably the most important one for the city of Roswell and other communities around the state. We hope you pay attention to it between now and the election, and cast a smart vote.

Last month, on fil[auth] ing day, nine people filed to run for four open positions on the Roswell Independent School District’s Board of Education. Running this year are: Mona Kirk, Timothy Aguilar and Jennifer Stanford in District 1; Nichole Austin and Louis Mestas in District 2; Peggy Brewer and Alan Scott Gedde in District 3, and Arturo Ibarra and James Edwards in District 5. We commend these candidates for stepping up in an effort to support and better the schools in Roswell. Win or lose, your candidacies are much appreciated.

Voters in these Roswell districts will have the opportunity to get to know their choices over the next few weeks, beginning Monday night with a candidate forum at the Elks Lodge. The Roswell Education Association and this newspaper are sponsoring the event, which starts at 6 p.m. and will include written questions from the audience. We encourage you to attend.

An array of issues are facing the school board in the months ahead. The state is facing dwindling revenues, which hits its funding mechanisms for public schools like the ones in Roswell. Assessments and teacher evaluations are also a source of consternation for many, which is also significant statewide as well as locally. Plus, local concerns have been raised about teacher morale and Superintendent Tom Burris’ role in personnel matters. Now is the time in which these and other issues should be discussed, as our future leadership on the school board will need to address them.

The school board sets district policies for everything from extracurricular activities to new school construction. It’s the entity that the superintendent reports to and gets support from. The superintendent is responsible for the day-to-day operations while the five-member school board looks at the big picture and sets the tone for the future. Each member of the school board represents the overall interests of our children, their teachers and principals, and the district’s administration. In short, it’s critical; the school board is critical to our schools’ success.

Early voting starts Jan. 13, with election day on Feb. 7, so now is the time to educate yourself on the choice you make to represent your area of town. We’ll do our best to give these races plenty of attention so you’ll be able to make an informed choice, but attending Monday’s forum will allow you to see how they are in the spotlight and where the board’s business is conducted. Plus, if you haven’t met them personally, here’s your opportunity.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Forums, coffee and letters keeping us busy Seeking stability to conquer a world of storms »