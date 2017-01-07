Username: 1

All Roswell Independent School District Board of Education seats, except for District 4, are up for re-election for the 2017 elections. A 6 p.m. Monday public forum has invited all nine candidates to discuss the issues. (Submitted Graphic)

Candidates for the upcoming Roswell Independent School District Board of Education elections will participate in a forum Monday to talk about the issues affecting Roswell parents, educators and students.

The public forum will begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1720 N. Montana Ave., and is expected to run about two hours. The event is co-sponsored by the Roswell Daily Record and the Roswell Education Association.

“The Roswell Education Association believes that it is in the interest of all of Roswell that we hear what the school [auth] board candidates have to say,” said REA President Denise Dawson. “I am excited about the upcoming forum. I believe it to be a very important civic event.”

All nine candidates have been invited to participate in the question-and-answer session and, as of press time, all were expected to attend. Dawson and Daily Record Editor Tom McDonald will serve as moderators. People in the audience can submit written questions for the candidates.

Four of the five school district seats are in play for the Feb. 7 elections. The District 4 seat held by Bureau of Land Management employee Ruben Sanchez since 2015 will not go before voters until 2019.

Three candidates are running for District 1, newly appointed board member and former educator Mona Kirk, pastor Timothy Aguilar and parent Jennifer Stanford. Two people are running for District 2. They are Nicole Austin, a former teacher and a senior vice president and chief lending officer at Pioneer Bank, who began serving on the board January 2016 following an appointment by the RISD to fill a vacated seat, and longtime educator Louis R. Mestas.

In District 3, incumbent and current board chair Dr. Peggy Brewer, a long-time educator, is running against youth minister Alan Scott Gedde. The contest for the District 5 seat is between challenger James Edwards, the coordinator of the Career Success Center at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, and incumbent Arturo Ibarra, a salesman with Roswell Ford who began his work with the school board in January. The seat was vacated by Eloy Ortega Jr., who resigned after more than 10 years over disagreements with Burris and what he termed “politicalization” of the school board.

Issues facing the RISD Board of Education in the coming years include possible budget cuts required by the state to address state deficit issues, the need for maintenance and upgrades of schools, methods for improving academic performance by students and schools, teacher and student morale, and an evaluation this year for Burris as well as a decision regarding his contract, with the current one expiring at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Early voting will occur Jan. 13 to Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chaves County Clerk’s Office, 1 St. Mary’s Place.

