The 21 Days of Prayer and Fasting kickoffs at 6 p.m. on Monday at Gateway Church International, 1900 N. Sycamore Ave. This event has been coordinated by Natasha N. Mackey of Global Ministries.

Throughout the 21 days, the event will move to various locations in the city. All services will begin at 6 p.m. except where noted.

• [auth] Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, Immanuel COGIC, 1002 N. Union Ave., Pastor Calvin Bell.

• Thursday, Jan. 12, Christ’s Church, 2200 N Sycamore Ave., Pastor Gerry Chavez.

• Friday, Jan. 13, Berrendo Baptist Church, 401 W Berrendo Road, Pastor Troy Grant.

• Monday, Jan. 16, 7-9 p.m., Roswell House of Prayer, 3800 N Main St.

• Tuesday, Jan. 17, Roswell First Church of Nazarene, 501 N. Sycamore Ave., Pastor Larry Lacher.

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, Berrendo Baptist Church, Pastor Troy Grant.

• Thursday, Jan 19, and Friday, Jan. 20, Roswell First Church of Nazarene, 501 N. Sycamore, Pastor Larry Lacher.

• Monday, Jan. 23, 7-9 p.m. Roswell House of Prayer, 3800 N Main St.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, Ware Tabernacle, Dr. Richard Gorham, 900 E. Deming St.

• Wednesday, Jan. 25, Berrendo Baptist Church, Pastor Troy Grant.

• Thursday, Jan. 26, Christ’s Church, 2200 N Sycamore Ave., Pastor Gerry Chavez.

• Monday, Jan 30, 7-9 p.m. Roswell House of Prayer, 3800 N Main St.

