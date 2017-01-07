The Supreme Court says the policy will improve governmental transparency, assist attorneys and government agencies do their work and help the media to provide timely and accurate information to the public.

The court’s announcement Friday says the access could begin as early as March.

According to the court, approved users will be able to view and download court documents that are public records through a secure, restricted access system.

The court says public will be able to also have online access to case records in the future when there’s funding to electronically redact records to remove protected information.