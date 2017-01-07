Local Varsity Schedule
Basketball
Monday
• Lake Arthur Lady Panthers at Jal, 5 [auth] p.m.
• Lake Arthur Panthers at Jal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Hagerman Bobcats v. Capitan, 4 p.m.
• Hagerman Lady Bobcats v. Capitan, 4 p.m.
• Goddard Lady Rockets at Clovis, 5:30 p.m.
• Gateway Christian Lady Warriors at Hondo, 5:30 p.m.
• Dexter Demons at NMMI Colts, 7 p.m.
• Gateway Christian Warriors at Hondo, 7 p.m.
• Goddard Rockets at Clovis, 7 p.m.
• Roswell Lady Coyotes at Portales, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
No events scheduled
Thursday
• NMMI v. Hondo, 1 p.m.
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
• Hagerman v. Mesilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
• Dexter Demons v. Jal, 6:15 p.m.
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
• Gateway Christian Warriors v. TBD
Lion Basketball Classic, Santa Rosa
Friday
• Goddard Rockets at Santa Teresa, 6 p.m.
• Roswell Coyotes at Deming, 7 p.m.
• Dexter Demons vs. TBD
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
• Gateway Christian Warriors vs. TBD
Lion Basketball Classic, Santa Rosa
• Hagerman Bobcats vs. TBD
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
• NMMI Colts vs. TBD
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
Saturday
• Goddard Rockets at Deming, 12:30 p.m.
• Roswell Coyotes at Santa Teresa, 2:30 p.m.
• Goddard Lady Rockets at Chaparral, 2:30 p.m.
• Dexter Demons vs. TBD
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
• Gateway Christian Warriors vs. TBD
Lion Basketball Classic, Santa Rosa
• Hagerman Bobcats vs. TBD
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
• NMMI Colts vs. TBD
50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter
Wrestling
Saturday
• Goddard Rockets at Bernalillo Duals
• Roswell Coyotes at Bernalillo Duals
