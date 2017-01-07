MENU
Local Varsity Schedule

January 7, 2017 • Local Sports

Basketball

Monday

• Lake Arthur Lady Panthers at Jal, 5 [auth] p.m.

• Lake Arthur Panthers at Jal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

• Hagerman Bobcats v. Capitan, 4 p.m.

• Hagerman Lady Bobcats v. Capitan, 4 p.m.

• Goddard Lady Rockets at Clovis, 5:30 p.m.

• Gateway Christian Lady Warriors at Hondo, 5:30 p.m.

• Dexter Demons at NMMI Colts, 7 p.m.

• Gateway Christian Warriors at Hondo, 7 p.m.

• Goddard Rockets at Clovis, 7 p.m.

• Roswell Lady Coyotes at Portales, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

No events scheduled

Thursday

• NMMI v. Hondo, 1 p.m.

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

• Hagerman v. Mesilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

• Dexter Demons v. Jal, 6:15 p.m.

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

• Gateway Christian Warriors v. TBD

Lion Basketball Classic, Santa Rosa

Friday

• Goddard Rockets at Santa Teresa, 6 p.m.

• Roswell Coyotes at Deming, 7 p.m.

• Dexter Demons vs. TBD

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

• Gateway Christian Warriors vs. TBD

Lion Basketball Classic, Santa Rosa

• Hagerman Bobcats vs. TBD

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

• NMMI Colts vs. TBD

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

Saturday

• Goddard Rockets at Deming, 12:30 p.m.

• Roswell Coyotes at Santa Teresa, 2:30 p.m.

• Goddard Lady Rockets at Chaparral, 2:30 p.m.

• Dexter Demons vs. TBD

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

• Gateway Christian Warriors vs. TBD

Lion Basketball Classic, Santa Rosa

• Hagerman Bobcats vs. TBD

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

• NMMI Colts vs. TBD

50th Annual John Reid Dexter Invite, Dexter

Wrestling

Saturday

• Goddard Rockets at Bernalillo Duals

• Roswell Coyotes at Bernalillo Duals

