Username: 1

With performing in his blood, Boyd Barrett has found a way to present the message of his faith on stage and now in audio shows. Barrett is reading from a script in his home-made sound booth. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

It’s easier to be vulnerable when you live in grace.

Boyd Barrett, a real estate appraiser in Ros[auth] well for over 30 years, lives a proactive faith.

“For me to live in grace means understanding the heart of God,” Barrett said. “Understanding that the God that I love, the God that I follow is absolutely totally love.”

Having grown up in the Christian church in Bellmead, Texas, just outside of Waco, Barrett found his relationship with Jesus at an early age.

“I was very young when I was first drawn to Jesus,” Barrett said. “That’s always been a huge thing for me. I’ve had an off and on, sometimes rocky relationship with the followers of Jesus, but never with Jesus. Even the times when I’ve had the most doubts, it seems like my relationship with Jesus got stronger and that’s a key for me.”

It’s that key that allows him to be humble without self deprecation.

“I can be vulnerable because I live in grace,” Barrett said. “I grew up in a more legalistic church. I met Jesus in that church, and I appreciate some of my background because it taught me who he was. It’s been one step at a time learning as I got away from that legalistic understanding of Jesus.”

Barrett’s relationship with Jesus is the foundation of his works.

“I know that he’s much more beautiful than he’s normally presented,” Barrett said, “and that bothers me. So I want, when I tell his story in whatever fashion I do it, I want it to be beautiful. I want people to realize that what they hear normally is not what he is. I think that’s part of my purpose, part of my drive, is to present a better picture of him.”

A calling

Barrett is a messenger. In his performing and his writing, he always has a message.

“When you talk about me being a messenger, you’re going to hear that in everything I do,” Barrett said. “He’s going to be there.”

A part of that purpose is served on stage.

“The other thing that’s drawn me is performing,” Barrett said. “and that’s been since I was very small.”

During Barrett’s junior year in high school, 1970-71, he was the co-president of the student council. He was co-president, rather than president, because that was the year that his school, La Vega High School, received an influx of black students from the Carver school in the area. It was their first attempt at racial integration.

He and some friends wrote and performed a play based on the experience, for their senior play. It was called “The Ebony Blade” and it was about a black knight wanting to join King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table, and being rebuffed because of race. He has a CD in which he recorded the story of that year in school, called “The Legacy of The Ebony Blade”.

That legacy still lives on at La Vega High School.

“The drama teacher at La Vega High School put a request on Facebook to connect with anyone who went to school there in the ’70s,” Barrett said. “All these ex-classmates of mine started speaking up and I put on that I was co-president during the year we integrated with the Carver school. So I sent her my CD, “The Legacy of the Ebony Blade,” and she played it for her students. She said they were fascinated and had no idea that had happened there. She’s considering writing a play about that year now.”

Barrett took his love of performing into college and out into the bigger world, after high school.

“I performed and did plays in college,” Barrett said. “It wasn’t my studies, but that’s what I did on the side. I traveled with a Christian drama group that went all over the country for a couple of years. It was called His Players. It was six people. They had been going a few years before I started with them. Then it died out.”

Not satisfied to let it go, Barrett started His Players up for another tour.

“After I graduated, I picked it up and got a troupe together and did it under that same name,” Barrett said. “That’s what led me here. One of the guys that traveled with us was the youth pastor at what used to be South Main Church of Christ.

“We were interns at the church for the summer and it’s where got all of our performances ready to take on the road. It was at that time that I met (my wife) Kathy and we became friends for that summer. While I was out traveling we communicated and it grew into something and I came back here. That’s why I am in Roswell.

“It’s the love I have for Jesus and the faith that I grew up in and have struggled to make beautiful, along with my love of performing that brought me to Kathy and creating a family. The three most important things in my life converged right here.”

One-man shows and a family

Barrett has become well known to many in Roswell through his work in theater and with his one-man-shows. One in particular still has people stopping him in recognition.

“After I traveled with that group and I came back here, I decided I didn’t want to get into a group again,” Barrett said. “I decided to just do one-man shows and that’s how I came to do ‘Trouble in Lincoln County.’

“I started looking for a one-man show that would get an audience. The story of Billy the Kid and Lincoln County War was out there for the picking.”

Always working in his faith and with his relationship to Jesus, Barrett put some prayerful, meditative time into this moment in his life.

“It was this time that gave us our son Asher,” Barrett said. “We already had our daughter, Tanna. It was also the time that gave me ‘Trouble in Lincoln County.’

“I felt like I should write this one-man show. I got it 95 percent done and I learned that the Lincoln County Heritage Trust was looking for someone to do educational outreach about Lincoln. So I contacted them, told them about the show.

“We worked together and they gave me a grant to go into schools, civic clubs and such. I did that from 1985 pretty solid until the early ’90s all over New Mexico, some of the Southwest. Most people who recognize me, remember me for this show.

“That came about because I wanted to continue to perform. I did that and a bunch of other one-man-shows after that. I had done a lot of biblical one-man-shows before that.”

Citing the time commitment necessary to write and produce more one-man-shows, Barrett said he has other ways of fulfilling his desire to perform now.

“I got involved with the Roswell Community Little Theatre, I’ve worked with Way Way Off Broadway and Neverland,” Barrett said. “I can get my fix through the three groups that are here because most any year there are going to be a couple of shows that I want to be involved with.”

Audio performances

Barrett has a fresh outlet for his passions now.

“I started doing audio drama because that’s an old-new way to tell stories,” Barrett said. “That’s been fun. We started doing Roswell B.C. (Before the Crash). It’s kind of a way for me to get my foot in the door as far as audio drama.

“We have an audience of 2,000 to 3,000 people that listen on a regular basis. It started in October of 2015. It probably will go on through this year so it will be about a two year story. There’s more to Roswell than the crash. I want people to think there’s so much rich history here when they think of Roswell.”

Once again, he has the one message that defines his life’s work, coming together in yet another production.

“My latest project, called ‘Come and See,’ which will be the life of Jesus,” Barrett said. “So many people have tried to put the life of Jesus out there in some kind of dramatic form. Because we can now immerse a listener with surround sound, we can put them in a setting where they feel like they’re in the scene. They’re going to feel like they’re there, hearing Jesus, watching what he does, hearing the disciples watching what’s going on. So that it becomes more real.”

Knowing others will use virtual reality technology to retell the story of Jesus, Barrett feels that his work has a significant and unique gift for the listener.

“The thing that is important about just hearing this without visuals is everybody’s going to visualize differently,” Barrett said. “They’re going to populate the story with the Jesus they know. One scene will touch them in one way and someone else another way. And again I want to show the beautiful side of Jesus.”

Humility in grace

A very calm, centered and grounded man, Barrett does not want appearances to deceive anyone.

“One thing that is real to me is that in every area that is central to my life, there are struggles,” Barrett said. “There is a struggle in being a performer because I would love to make a living doing that. Yet it’s such an important part of me that I have to keep it going yet knowing that it’s always going to be a side thing financially. I’ve had family struggles like everybody does.

“The most honest picture of who I am is somebody who is aware of the struggles and yet trying to give that beautiful message of Jesus, trying to continue to perform because I love it so much, trying to be the husband and father and grandfather that I know I can be.”

He talked about what it means to him to live in grace.

“When I grew up in a legalistic church family I saw the opposite of grace,” Barrett said. “I saw the ‘you do this and you don’t do this’ and you’re constantly on a seesaw. You’re good for right now or you’re bad, and there was never a way to have peace.”

His relationship with Jesus was founded in this time.

“Even though I knew Jesus, he was already in my life, he was encased with that legalism,” Barrett said. “One of the first things I learned was grace. It took me out of the bad part of that background because it’s so clear when you really study the message of Jesus, the message of the early followers of Jesus, that’s what they taught.”

He has come to an understanding of grace that he wishes would take hold in the greater world.

“For me to live in grace is to live no longer afraid of judgment,” Barrett said. “I can see my failings but those failings don’t cause me to feel condemnation. I can admit my struggles but that doesn’t take me out of feeling that I’m in good standing. That’s not even a good term anymore.

“If you want to know what God is like, you look at Jesus. He was constantly forgiving and offering the grace of God. The stories he told, so many of them were just ‘here’s God’s open arms’. It’s not the Zeus that is ready to strike you. Once I learned that, I got off the seesaw and I don’t feel like I have to earn anything.”

Barrett understands Jesus turning of the tables as similar his struggle with people misunderstanding Jesus message.

“I think Jesus was always living in grace,” Barrett said. “He was jealous of what needed to be real when he turned the tables on those who were buying and selling in the temple. When I see a misrepresentation of Jesus, God, What rises up in me is an anger. I haven’t turned over tables, but there is an anger there that there’s a misrepresentation of the core of reality. I think that’s what was happening with jesus. It’s that ‘this is not what my father’s house is about, my father’s house is a house of prayer. It’s a house for all nations to come in’ that’s what he said.

“I think what happens with a lot of Christians, and with non-christians who try to speak against Christianity. The thing they have in common is they’re misunderstanding the scripture itself, thinking it was something it never was.

“Christians are saying every word is equal in the bible, and it isn’t. Jesus said ‘you heard it was said, but I say…’ so there’s a higher message. A lot of christians will do that, but people who speak against Christianity are saying the same thing. They’ve buying the same error and looking at the bible in the same way and that’s why they can’t accept it.”

One of his more recent productions expresses his understanding and his faith from a central focus.

“In my podcast, ‘Kabod,’ Barrett said, “I try to give, again, a beautiful picture of the relationship of the father the son and the holy spirit from the beginning, which I believe is the center of all things. It was a self-giving, self-sacrificing beautiful relationship that everything was built on.”

On his website, boydbarrett.com he has the tagline: “Discovering new ways to tell better stories.” He is involved with Roswell’s growing film community as well.

He and his wife Kathy have been married 38 years, and have two adopted children and six grandchildren.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Aldo Leopold Writing Contest honors the environment Zoo critters get cozy in the snow »