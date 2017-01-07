Username: 1

State Rep. Brian Egolf, left, [auth] the speaker-designate of the New Mexico House of Representatives, speaks with Fred Moran after a roundtable discussion Thursday at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center about job growth. Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said there is a broad consensus in favor of building a new hangar at the Roswell International Air Center. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

The project most wanted by some city leaders, a large, new hangar at the Roswell International Air Center, is on the mind of the soon-to-be new leader of the New Mexico House of Representatives, who says it’s possible the state may assist the city in building the first new hangar at the RIAC in decades to spur job growth, even with state budget constraints.

State Rep. Brian Egolf, the speaker-designate of the House, said at a roundtable discussion in Roswell on Thursday that state funding for a hangar at RIAC is possible, although he said he couldn’t make any promises.

“I don’t want to create false hope or get anyone overly excited, but I do think, it’s something that’s for me on the radar, and I’d like to at least this session see what we can do to try and make it happen,” said Egolf, who will assume control of the House on Jan. 17 when the legislative body convenes for a 60-day session. Democrats retook control of the House in November’s elections, ending two years of Republican control.

Former state Sen. Tim Jennings suggested state funding for a hangar at RIAC during the roundtable discussion that Egolf hosted Thursday in Roswell, which was attended by 10 of the 70 House members who will be sworn into office on Jan. 17.

Other House Democrats in attendance, in addition to Egolf, were state Reps. Bill Gomez, D-La Mesa, Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, Bill McCamley, D-Mesilla Park, Debbie Rodella, D-Española, Carl Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, and Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe.

Roswell’s three House members, newly elected Greg Nibert and state Reps. Candy Spence Ezzell and Bob Wooley, all Republicans, also attended what was billed as the new House speaker’s Job Creation Listening Tour.

Jennings, a Democrat, said a large, new hangar would enable the RIAC to expand its aircraft service business operations.

“We have the best airframe mechanics training program anywhere in this state,” Jennings said of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. “It’s very successful. So I would encourage you to help us figure out a way to come up with enough money to get that hangar. It’s just jobs that we can get more of our kids educated and get them to stay here.”

Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said the RIAC is a unique economic development opportunity in the state.

“We offer opportunities for high-tech jobs and entry-level jobs,” Kintigh said of the city-owned air center. “And we have the ability to expand that.”

However, Kintigh said the RIAC, formerly the Walker Air Force Base and Roswell Army Air Field that opened in 1941, suffers from aging infrastructure. Kintigh said the hangars at the air center are 60 to 70 years old.

“They are failing,” Kintigh said. “We are striving to do the best we can with our limited resources to renovate those, but we really need some assistance.”

Kintigh said upgrades at RIAC would benefit not just Roswell, but the entire state, particularly in terms of state income taxes.

“You develop good jobs here, the state benefits,” the mayor said.

Jennings said a hangar large enough to accommodate the largest of commercial aircraft would cost about $15 million.

Egolf suggested state capital outlay funding as a possible funding mechanism.

“In the scope of capital outlay, it’s not a huge number, but it’s not insignificant either,” Egolf said. “It’s a good-size project.”

Egolf said there was a “broad consensus” among lawmakers and business leaders present at Thursday’s roundtable that investments at RIAC would be good for the community and the state.

“It’s easy to see, from the conversation today, what the state could do to try and help that get to the next level,” Egolf said Thursday. “Maybe it’s a public-private partnership type deal. Or maybe there’s enough availability to get something started. Maybe this year we do the design and plan for the next phase of buildout. So it’s always possible.”

Egolf, speaking with the Daily Record while Ezzell and Wooley listened, suggested a bipartisan approach.

“With some bipartisan work, maybe the hangar is something that we can get started this year,” Egolf said. “It seems pretty clear to me that that’s something that could be great for the community.”

Asked if there is a reluctance in Santa Fe to expend state funds in Roswell or southeastern New Mexico, Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said “absolutely not.”

“The reason we’re here is because we want to know what we can do to help,” Egolf said. “We very deliberately are doing it after the campaign, after the elections are over. I’m not campaigning for any votes in Roswell for me. I’m just here because it’s important for me personally as the incoming speaker. My job is not just my district or not just Santa Fe, it’s to try and help the whole state.”

Egolf said he has had multiple discussions with Wooley about the needs at the RIAC.

“I’m convinced,” Egolf said. “Now, it’s just a question of getting it done.”

