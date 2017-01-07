Username: 1

This week will be a particularly busy one for Roswell and the Daily Record.

At 6 p.m. Monday, we’re co-hosting with the Roswell Education Association a candidates forum at the Elks Lodge. All nine candidates for four open positions have been invited to attend, and we hope and expect a good turnout from the public as well.

Denise Dawson, president of the REA, and I will moderate the two-hour forum, asking questions to the candidates that we’ve prepared and fielding questions from the audience. We invite you to join us and hope you’ll come prepared for a lively discussion. It’s a chance to not only get to know the candidates themselves, but to gauge their thoughts on the issues that are important to the Roswell Independent School District, its patrons, teachers and students.

It’s been said that the toughest job in politics is to be a member of a school board, and I can see that. It’s also one of the most important jobs, since it helps to shape our schools, where our futures lie. We depend on school board members to set policies for our schools, and our expectations are high — as well as emotions sometimes, since it’s our [auth] kids we’re talking about.

When a parent has a child with a serious problem in school, they often turn to their school board representative expecting something to be done, and while a good school board member is responsive, their intervention can also be inappropriate.

A school board member’s job isn’t to micromanage the schools but to set policies. A member of the school board needs to be accessible and listen to parents’ concerns, but without playing favorites. It must be frustratingly difficult at times not to be able to “fix” every specific problem brought to their attention, but again, that’s not their job. Setting policies that improve the education and the environment that our children learn in is.

I hope we’ll have a great turnout Monday. Roswell’s future depends on informed school district patrons selecting wise and knowledgeable leaders for these positions. Four of our five school board positions are up for election, with a contested race in each, so it’s a significant election indeed.

The next day, on Tuesday morning beginning at 8 a.m., a few of us Daily Recordites (or is it Recordians?) will hold our second “coffee” with readers at Los Cerritos, to hear from our readers about what you think we do right, wrong and what we can do to improve our product. Last month, we held our first and got some great feedback.

Plus, we responded. Directly related to feedback we received from our last coffee is the creation of a weekly listing of government meetings coming up — it runs each Sunday and includes the when, where and what of all the meetings in the week ahead — and our new weekly feature we call “Civic Servants” about nonprofit and charitable organizations in the Roswell area. Of the latter, it was suggested that we feature such groups regularly so our readers can understand better what exactly they do, and why. The weekly feature is now running every Saturday in the RDR.

Come on over and sit down with us this Tuesday morning, and tell us what you think of our newspaper and how we cover and interact with you our readers. We’d love to hear from you.

Letters to the editor are a great way of advancing conversations and debates in our community, and we get our share. Lately, however, they’ve all but dried up.

I blame the holiday season — we’ve all had much more on our minds. For a couple of weeks in late December, I received virtually none. After the new year turned, however, they dried up again. What’s up with that?

More than once lately I’ve heard from people who say we should ditch the syndicated columns we’ve been running in the letters space on this page and get back to running the letters. But the only one I’m withholding is a short-and-sweet letter that doesn’t take up enough room; I’ll run it as soon as I have others to fill out the space available.

The reality is this: I approve for publication and we run nearly every letter we get from local readers. I don’t necessarily run the form letters I receive, which are typically sent to newspapers all over the country, but if it’s a local writer or local issue — and not potentially libelous or based on obvious lies and misinformation — I run ‘em.

Read the letters policy below if you want to read our guidelines for submissions, and send in your letters. I miss them, too.

Editor Tom McDonald can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 302, or tmcdonald@rdrnews.com.

