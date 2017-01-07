Username: 1

Goddard senior Andres Villa goes for the win against Roswell junior Alfonso Sanchez during Saturday’s 195-pound final match of the Al Salazar Memorial Invitational at St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe. Villa got the win in overtime and claimed the Outstanding Wrestler award for the tournament. Villa and Sanchez were both undefeated going into the final. (Guillermo Medrano Photo)

SANTA FE – It was a banner day at the Al Salazar Invitational on the campus of St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe on Saturday for the two local wrestling squads. The Rockets, with only nine wrestlers, placed 5th with 130.5 points while the Roswell High Coyotes were right behind in 6th place with 125 points.

The Coyotes claimed two champions as Michael Hernandez recorded four pins on his way to the 182 pound division while Gabe Najar dominated the 170 weight class winning going away.

The Rockets’ lone champion came from Andres Villa at 195 where he bested Alfonso Sanchez of Roswell High 4-2 in overtime to remain undefeated and claim the outstanding wrestler award for the heavy-weight division. Sanchez suffered his first loss in the exciting, exhausting final.

Goddard

The shorthanded Rockets wrestled well above expectations as they surprisingly qualified seven of their nine wrestlers for the semi-finals and managed to win four of those matches to help and account for the majority of their points in the 17-team tourney.

Villa moved to 13-0 on the season with his title at 195. The senior easily pinned his first two opponents to meet Sanchez in the finals. Villa managed a takedown late in the overtime period for the decisive victory.

The surprise for the Rocket squad was first-year varsity wrestler Hunter Johnson who made the finals at [auth] 160 with three close upset wins. He downed Alejandro Talamantes of St. Mikes in overtime in the opening round and then downed 3rd-seeded Zeldan Clark of Shiprock 3-2 in the quarter-finals. Johnson made a first period takedown hold up for a 3-1 win the semi’s before bowing out in the finals.

Luis Mata, at 120, made one mistake and it costed him as he fell in the finals to Jasper Mares of Capital. Prior to that, Mata won 7-2 over Joshua Sandoval of West Las Vegas and then had the quickest pin of the tourney at :12 seconds over Bennie Baca of Miyamura in the semi-finals.

Joseph Medrano moved to 14-3 as he made the finals at 170 falling to Najar. He hung on for a 3-2 win in the opening round and then shut out Alejandro Vigil of Cobre 6-0 in the semi-finals. The senior used a beautiful double-leg takedown to edge Francisco Leos of Capital 4-2 in OT to qualify for the championship.

Gabe Luiz finished 4th in a very competitive 145 pound division. He defeated his first opponent 16-0 and then pinned Kellen Wilson of Rio Rancho in the second period to advance to the semi’s. In that round, he lost to Travis Alarcon of Roswell, but downed Sam Baca of St. Mikes to qualify for the medal round. In the final match, he lost in overtime to Francisco Alvarez of Farmington.

Unseeded Jeremiah Esparza opened some eyes at 152 as he placed third. He opened with two shutout victories as he beat Jaden Mifsud of St. Mikes 6-0 and then upset 4th-seeded Reyes Mendez of Los Alamos 4-0. After losing in the semi’s, he came back with close 5-1 and 5-3 wins to claim the third place medal.

Also placing was David Soto at 220 where he finished in 5th place going 3-2 on the day with three pins.

The Rockets briefly were in second place following the semi-final round, but, according to coach Jaime Martinez, “we had a bad couple of rounds there at the end. But, not too bad for only nine guys.”

Roswell High

The Coyotes, with two of their returning state-placers back in the line-up, finished in 6th place and sported five finalists. The squad used their dominance in the upper weights to garner there 6th place finish.

“It was a good tournament for us,” stated first year coach Jesse Boggs. “We kind of have a half-and-half team with lower (weight) guys and the upper guys in terms of their age (and experience). It was good for us to get out here and get some guys to place. We did well. We’ve got a ways to go, but it was a good showing for January.”

Hernandez, wrestling in his first competition of the year, pinned all four of his opponents – three in the first period – to claim the title at 182. In the championship match, he made quick work of returning state placer Martin Rodriguez of Tierra Encantada in 1:26.

“Hernandez has done a lot to get back on the team and that’s the hard work we want to see as Coyotes,” said Boggs. “He did great and I’m excited to see where he’s going to go this year.”

Najar dominated at 170 with four straight victories. Wrestling for the first time at 170, he started with two quick pins and then edged Gabe Duckett of Miyamura 9-5 in the semi-finals. In the finals, Najar ran up a quick lead on Medrano and coasted to the major decision win.

Coach Boggs was impressed with the performance of Najar. “170 is where we want to be with him and he did great there. I’m also excited to see where he’s going to go and see how his season progresses.”

Sanchez suffered his first loss of the season in the finals at 195 but recorded two falls prior to that match. In the semi’s, he came from behind to pin 3rd-seeded and undefeated Sam Harvey of Los Alamos to advance to the finals. The competitive weight class was the only one with three undefeated wrestlers in it.

Travis Alarcon took second at the 145 division with three straight wins before falling to returning state champion Randy Maynes of Cobre 11-2. The unseeded Alarcon pinned 3rd-seeded Elias Ortiz of Tierra Encantada, downed Trevor Brown of Los Alamos, and then fought off a cradle attempt by Luiz in the semi’s to gain the fall and advance.

Christian Sanchez, unseeded and wrestling in his first competition of the year, finished 2nd at 220. He upset 3rd-seeded Milo Light of Los Alamos 5-2 in the quarter-finals and then pinned 2nd-seeded Manuel Carrillo of Capital in the third period to advance to the finals. In the championship, he fell 7-1 to top-seeded Julian Brittain of St. Mikes.

Coach Boggs stated, “I’m really excited to see how some of our others do as we march into February. My JV team did great again. My JV guys – had a lot of placers on that side. They finished in the top three. So…love to the JV.”

Both teams will be wrestling in the Spartan Duals in Bernalillo this upcoming Saturday.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Local Varsity Schedule Tonya Ann (King) Hoskins »