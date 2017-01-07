Username: 1

Aldo Leopold is best known for writing “A Sand County Almanac” (1949) in which he articulates his lifelong philosophical search for how humans could “live on the land without spoiling it.” This search culminated in his formulation of “The Land Ethic”: “A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.” Leopold’s writing is an inspiring example of the power of the written word to bring about change in the world and in individual lives. As a [auth] work of great literature it communicates the Land Ethic not just as an abstract concept, but also as a teaching of the heart.

The purpose of the Aldo Leopold Writing Contest is to build on that legacy by inspiring the next generation of citizens to participate in the evolution of the land ethic through the written word. The Aldo Leopold Writing Contest invites New Mexico students in grades six through twelve to read Leopold’s work, especially A Sand County Almanac, and to write an essay on land ethics.

The essays vary in length according to grade category. Students in grades 6-7 write essays no longer than 300 words; grades 8-9 (400 words); grades 10-12 (500 words). Each grade category will be judged separately. A $500 cash prize will be awarded in each age category with an additional $250 worth of books awarded to the school of the overall best essayist. The first place essays will be read at the Awards Ceremony to be held on April 23 at 2 p.m. at the First Annual Leopold Lecture at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque. Entries must be emailed to brian@goldenapplenm.org by Feb. 7. Visit LeopoldWritingProgram.org for contest and entry information.

This year, the Aldo Leopold Writing Contest is partnering with Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico to provide award-winning teachers to help judge the essays.

The Aldo Leopold Writing Contest is an effective and inclusive way to engage the next generation of citizen leaders in an urgent conversation about how to address the changing realities brought about by climate disruption, biodiversity loss, growing freshwater demands and other global conservation issues.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« RISD candidates to discuss issues at public event Local appraiser Boyd Barrett lives a proactive faith »