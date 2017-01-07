Username: 1

Photos by InSight Foto Inc.

Above: New Mexico School for the Arts-Art Institute senior Sam Barrett performing on cello. Below: Adan Gallegos, tenor, singing the role of Floyd Collins, a musical based on the life and death of the famed Kentucky cave explorer. The failed attempts to rescue Collins after he became trapped in a narrow underground passage caused a national media frenzy in 1925.

The New Mexico School for the Arts-Art Institute in Santa Fe is bringing 20 of its brightest and most talented students to perform at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art for its annual outreach performance. The live performances will cover music, dance, theater and art.

The NMSA Drama Department will feature a monologue from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” as well as a student-written piece based on the movie, “The Guardians of the Galaxy.” Actors are showing the result of seven weeks of work in a theatrical style that is known as “Platform,” “Band Mimée,” “Silent Storytelling” or “Cinematic Mime.”

“We are also going to have some of our orchestra students and a small string ensemble,” said Carla Lehmeier, director of outreach of NMSA-AI. “We are also going to feature some soloists.”

Three of the young students were available for a phone interview to discuss their experience as students of NMSA-AI and their upcoming performances.

Seventeen-year-old Adan Gallegos is studying to become a professional singer.

“I loved singing since I was a toddler, I sang before I talked. I first thought I would be the next Justin Bieber,” Gallegos said.

But now he found the love for classical music and musical theater.

“I love both,” he said. “That’s what I want to major and go to college for.”

Gallegos had not encountered classical music before entering NMSA-AI.

“It was like I had a lens on, I only could see one [auth] direction,” he said. “Then I took the glasses off and there was that whole world. There is so much more than regular mainstream music. And there is so much more meaning behind music than you can ever comprehend. That is what the teachers at NMSA taught me. I didn’t know what a tenor was exactly but they said, ‘You’re a tenor,’ and I said, ‘OK, I guess I’m a tenor.’

“I am still a tenor to this day and my voice is still expanding — it is incredible, I think.”

Gallegos has been active in the outreach program of NMSA-AI.

“One outreach that really stuck with me was when we went to Las Vegas, New Mexico,” he said. “While we were there, after the whole thing was done, a man came up to me with a kid that was blind and had special needs. He was kind of a shut-down kid. The man said, ‘Music lights him up, makes him come alive.’ And he said, ‘Would you mind singing for him?’ This little kid was curled up, as I was singing one of the songs, he just looked up and started to sing along. It was super emotional. There were people standing around us and they were just torn by what just happened.”

Gallegos is going to sing “This is The Moment” and “Vainement, Ma Bien-aimée” from “Le Roi D’Ys,” an opera by Edward Lalo.

Sam Barrett is 18 years old and is the winner of the Jackie McGehee Young Artist Competition and member of the top New Mexico All-State Ensemble for three consecutive years.

Angela Lowenthal and Terrance Matthews preparing for the upcoming New Mexico School for the Arts-Art Institute Dance Showcase.

“I have been playing for eight years,” Barrett said. His school had a music program for fourth graders. When it was Barrett’s turn to choose an instrument, he had a very unusual way to decide.

“The cello was the only one that didn’t make my head hurt. I decided to play that one,” he said. “I started taking lessons when my family moved back to New Mexico from Oakridge, Tennessee.”

His teacher became the orchestra director of NMSA-AI and moved to Santa Fe. Barrett decided to become a student there. “NMSA helps me find my independence, living in the dorms,” he said. “That really has prepared me to go off into the real world and to go to college, being away from home and to work. I do plan to have a professional career.”

Barrett visited the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art with the NMSA-AI outreach last year.

“It was amazing,” he said. “It is so cool to be able to play and look at the art. So many people showed up — you guys have such a great outreach. I am really excited to go back.”

Barrett will perform Girolamo Frescobaldi’s “Toccata.”

Seventeen-year-old Jason Duncan plays upright bass in the NMSA-AI string chamber orchestra.

“I was in seventh grade when I started playing,” he said. “A lot later than my peers here. I think I was 12 or 13 years old.

“I was born in New Mexico but I lived in the south — Louisiana and Texas — for most of my childhood but came back here (to New Mexico).

While jazz is Duncan’s first love, he now concentrates also on classical music.

“Before the orchestra, I hadn’t any experience with classical music,” he said. “I only played jazz before. NMSA introduced me to classical music. It really helped me reading music and also playing in an ensemble. I am glad you are going to get to hear our orchestra.”

Duncan said he no longer has stage fright.

“The school (NMSA-AI) had gigs around the city and we were able to build on that,” he said. “We actually were playing a lot around Santa Fe. That really helped building my skill as a musician, more than anything so far.

“I would definitely recommend learning to read music,” Duncan said. “I got private lessons at NMSA that are very helpful and I think those are really important in becoming a musician, besides being in the orchestra. That is really what helps you play music.”

Asked who his favorite composer is, Duncan answered quickly, “Shostakovich. I like the human emotion, you can feel in it,” he said. “I like how it can be loud and it’s fun to play.”

Duncan has just received good news. He has been accepted in to Lawrence University in Wisconsin on a full scholarship for fall 2017. “He is going to study jazz and classical music in college,” Lehmeier said. “My parents think it is very far, but they are supportive,” Duncan said.

The NMSA-AI string chamber orchestra will accompany bassoon soloist Toby Vigneau as well as horn player Aiden Langley, who in 2016 received the top placement in the New Mexico All-State Orchestra for two consecutive years. The orchestra will perform movements from Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony.”

The NMSA dance department will feature Eduardo Maes in two solo works.

The program will end with a reception that will include a video display showing the artwork of the NMSA-AI visual arts students.

The performance takes place on Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. at AMoCA, 409 E. College Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, call 575-623-5600.

For more information about NMSA-AI, visit nmschoolforthearts.org.

Vision editor Christina Stock may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 309, or at vision@rdrnews.com.

