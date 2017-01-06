Username: 1

Wintertime says hello

Friday was a cold but beautiful reminder that winter cannot be ignored, as a few inches [auth] of snow blanketed the Roswell area (and most of the state and much of the nation, for that matter), leaving us with slippery roads and bridges. The city reported more than two dozen accidents occurred on Friday — including two that involved school buses. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the bus accidents, and only minor injuries were reported among the others.

It would be nice during future snowfalls if ALL Roswell drivers would take extra care as they make their way to and from work, school or wherever. Tips to remember when driving in inclement weather conditions include: Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you, keep your speed down and give yourself plenty of time and space for braking. Don’t get in a hurry and you’re more likely to get to where you’re going without an accident. And if you’re driving a 4×4, remember that one of the biggest hazards in such weather is overconfidence. Four-wheel-drive vehicles get stuck and in wrecks, too, you know.

Brick-and-mortar gives way

We’re sorry to see Sears announcing plans to close its store in Roswell; it has been a staple for retail shoppers here for decades. Sears and Macy’s corporate offices announced this week numerous closings around the nation as holiday retail sales in their stores were down while online sales went up.

It’s a sign of the times, and it means a lot of the more traditional jobs are being lost — about 20 at the Roswell Sears alone. Here’s hoping the soon-to-be-former employees find new jobs soon.

New Year’s baby

Talk about fresh starts — Roswell’s first baby of the new year arrived on Monday, Jan. 2. Matthew Cole Ristom was born to mother Sarah Ristom of Carlsbad on Monday morning at Lovelace Regional Hospital after about 12 hours of labor for the successful delivery.

What a great way to start the new year — much, much better than the deadly shootings that took place just outside town over the holiday weekend.

And we quote

“The city should provide, at minimum, copies of the records requested with redaction of specific matters of opinion, which are exempt from disclosure. This approach follows the Office of the Attorney General’s recommendation for public bodies to redact records when possible instead of withholding.”

— Assistant Attorney General Dylan K. Lange in a letter to City Attorney Aaron Holloman regarding the Roswell Daily Record’s previously denied request to view documents related to former city zoo superintendent Elaine Mayfield. The city had denied access to her personnel records after her employment was terminated last September and the newspaper filed a complaint with the AG’s office, which requested the city reexamine its stand on the matter.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Reconsider and embrace the idea of sanctuary A closer look at events surrounding Jesus’ birth »