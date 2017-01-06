Username: 1

Hobbs

Ongoing until March 18

New Mexico Junior College Art Faculty Exhibition and Student Art Show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Artesia

Ongoing until April 1

Vintage Wedding Dresses exhibit

The Artesia Historical Museum and Art Center, 505 W. Richardson Ave., is having their Vintage Wedding Dresses exhibit. Dresses of prominent citizens and rare historic photos are on display. Traditional white bridal gowns did not become popular until the 1900s; before that, many brides got married in a new “best dress” or their honeymoon travel suit. After-hours tours are available by appointment; large groups are asked to call ahead. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 575-748-2390.

Cloudroft / Ski Cloudcroft

Jan. 7

Snow tubing at Ski Cloudcroft

The tubing hill will be reopened today. The Bunny Hill will be also open for ski beginners. New operating hours are Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more updates, visit its Facebook page or call [auth] 575-682-2333.

Ruidoso / Alto / Ski Apache

Jan. 7

First Terrain Park Competition

Ski Apache’s first terrain park competition of the series of four starts at 11 a.m. There are divisions for every skill. Helmets are required. For competitors under the age of 18 there is no inverted aerial allowed. Details subject to change. 11 a.m. (12 and under) Youth Devision: $10.00 entry. Prizes: Swag. At 1 p.m. (13 and up) Big Park Devision: $25 entry Prizes: Based on entrants. Terrain park competitions judges on style, difficulty and sportsmanship. Competitors go over the jumps, rails, boxes and see who can pull off the best of two-three runs. For more information, visit skiapache.com or call 575-464-3600.

Carlsbad

Jan. 8

Live music at Milton’s Brewing

Jamie O’Hara is going to perform at Milton’s Brewing at 5 p.m. O”hara specializes in bluesy, jazzy and rockin’ originals as well as cool cover tunes. Milton’s Brewing is located at 108 E. Mermod St. For more information, call 575-689-1026.

Artesia

Jan. 11

The Great Benjamins Circus

One day only. The Great Benjamins Circus is a third generation of circus family originating from Mexico and the United States. The circus features clowns, juggling, acrobats, daredevils on motorcycles. Their goal is to entertain children of all ages. The circus travels to the smaller communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The first show starts at 4 p.m. and the second show at 7 p.m. Doors open one hour before each show. Adults pay $10 online or $16 at the gate, children age 12 and under and seniors pay $5 online and $10 at the gate. For more information, visit benjaminscircus.com.

Hobbs

January 12

Travis Tritt in Concert

Travis Tritt will perform an intimate solo acoustic concert at the Lea County Event Center, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.75. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Hobbs

Jan. 14 – March 18

Roswell

Jan. 18

Emo Nite

The Unity Center, 108 E. Bland St., is hosting Emo Nite featuring Icarus the Owl, Grace The Ocean, Angst, DJ Tequila, Mockingbird. Doors open at 6 p.m., entry is $6. For more information, visit their event page on Facebook.

Roswell

Jan. 18 – Feb. 15

Printmaking for Kids

The Roswell Museum and Art Center offers a new class: Printmaking for Kids. Students will explore various methods of printmaking including gelli printing, relief prints, collagraphs and simple screen prints. The students will be encouraged to explore their own interests in choosing the subject matter for their prints. At the end of the class they will have a wide array of art prints as well as a custom printed t-shirt. The five week class is taught from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday by Amanda Nicholson for students ages 8 to teen, all skill levels. Cost is $40 for members and $50 for non-members of RMAC. Students must supply their own t-shirts or other garment to screen print on. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.

