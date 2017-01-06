Username: 1

I read in the paper where St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is offering sanctuary by posting a banner that reads, Room Available Immigrants and Aliens Welcome,” and it made me wonder what the true meaning of “sanctuary” really is.

My first look was at the definition and, according to Dictionary.com, sanctuary is “a church or other sacred place where fugitives were formerly entitled to immunity from arrest; or immunity afforded by refuge in such a place.” In the Roswell Daily Record article, Father Dale Plummer uses biblical references to support the church’s duty to provide sanctuary.

As most of you know by now, my family has strong ties to Roswell, and after my parents’ divorce, they both ended up marrying undocumented aliens from the same city in Mexico. This was strange at first, but I believe it was pure coincidence and not by any design of theirs.

However, as a teenager, my life was filled with the experiences of being thrust into the protective and furtive life of an undocumented immigrant where deportation could come suddenly and unexpectedly.

I know for a fact that my parents lived in fear until the day when all of the legalities had been arranged for their spouses to be in this country legally. But, I do [auth] recall my mother telling me how my stepdad was apprehended at one time and returned to his hometown of Ojinaga, Mexico.

After a lot of legal work on her part, they were once again reunited. I do believe that neither of them ever had the need of sanctuary, but had they, it would have been a relief to know they could have had a safe haven to rest until the proper documentation could be procured.

I have to tell you about my late stepfather, Domingo, as I have the utmost respect for him as a man, a citizen of the United States and the head of his family. He was not a criminal that required looking out for, and it was unheard of for him to ask for anything from anyone because of the intense pride he possessed.

He worked up until the day his boss let him go because they said he was too old and, after a fight with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on his side, he won his court case for age discrimination. Had he not been terminated unjustly, he would have continued to work well into his 70s. It wasn’t in him to quit, or to ever hold out his hand for anything he did not earn.

My stepmother was also another person you could easily describe as “salt of the Earth,” and has done her best to continue on the family traditions she brought to my father’s household.

These days, as a widow for almost 20 years, she has done her best to support herself in the thriving community of Hobbs. Like my stepdad, she has never asked anything of the government and has entirely too much pride to ever do so.

Sanctuary cities are part of some states and regardless of how you may feel about illegal immigration, or undocumented aliens, they are part of our society. Too often, fear leads to the act of dehumanizing a certain group of people, which makes it easier to treat them poorly and unjustly. I believe that is what is happening in our society today.

I believe we place people in categories that allow them to be seen as something less than the majority, and so we denigrate the very people we need to keep our society strong.

America has always been a melting pot of cultures from all over the world. We have always welcomed difference into our society and used the very same qualities we find in others to grow our industry and the arts.

If you look at reality shows like America’s Got Talent, you will see many immigrants coming from all over the world risking their lives for our viewing enjoyment in the hopes of a shot at the American dream.

The American dream is still very much alive, but too often our own society has forgotten what it takes to achieve that lofty goal. Ask anyone who has succeeded and they will tell you it takes a vision, then a will to make that vision a reality and, lastly, the intense hard work and perseverance to continue on even when everything is telling you to quit.

Immigrants know this since many times they are leaving war-torn countries where dreams are ground into the ashes of all they have known and loved. And yet, Americans still consider them a threat to the country’s economy instead of the boon a stagnant society requires to thrive and grow.

I hope you reconsider the idea of sanctuary and, instead of shaking your head no when it is being discussed, you open your arms in welcome instead!

———

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« 3 rookies, Ryan, highlight revamped AP All-Pro Team Snippets: Afterthoughts on the passing scene »