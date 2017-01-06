Username: 1

A unit of American Airlines, American Eagle, has been offering direct flights to and from Phoenix from the Roswell International Air Center since March. Occupancy has not yet reached 80 percent or more on a regular basis, so six governmental entities in the area and a U.S. Department of Transportation grant subsidized the flights during its first two quarters of operation. (Submitted Photo)

The ef[auth] forts to support the fledgling American Airlines

flights to and from Phoenix got another lift.

Roswell city councilors were told at a Thursday morning Finance

Committee meeting that about $48,000 in city lodgers’ tax funds recently were reassigned for marketing efforts in the Phoenix area to encourage Arizona

residents to fly to the Roswell area.

“The state has made it clear that it wants us to focus on the Phoenix market in order to provide funding,” said Director of Administrative

Service Elizabeth Stark-Rankins at the meeting.

Director of Public Affairs Juanita Jennings said in a later

interview that the New Mexico Tourism Department has asked that the city switch

its marketing priorities.

Previously, the city targeted 60 percent of its marketing

dollars regarding the flights toward local residents heading west, while 40

percent was targeted to Phoenix residents.

Now the city, at the urging of the state tourism agency,

will flip those ratios and spend most of its advertising money to encourage Phoenix

residents to come this way. The city plans to apply for grants with the tourism department in the future, Jennings said.

“We want to bring people into Roswell and the surrounding

areas and get ‘heads into beds,’” Jennings said. “Our goal is to have the

flights filled all the time.”

City staff told councilors Thursday that lodgers’ tax money originally meant to help promote the New Mexico Senior Olympics, which had been

held in Roswell for many years, was reassigned to a marketing campaign for the

Phoenix flights once it was confirmed that the summer Senior Olympics event

would be held in Albuquerque this year. The organization made the decision to

move the event to Albuquerque to help volunteers and leadership prepare for

hosting the national Senior Olympics there in 2018.

City Councilor Jason Perry at one point questioned whether the Senior Olympics allotment could instead be given to the 2017 UFO Festival. MainStreet Roswell, the event organizer, had requested up to $110,000 to help promote the 70th anniversary of the Roswell Incident but instead was given $75,000 by the Finance Committee, an amount that must be approved by the full City Council.

Perry was instead told that the money had already been reassigned to the Phoenix flights marketing campaign.

MainStreet Roswell Director Kathy Lay said she understood the decision and that the festival will seek corporate and individual sponsorships and grants in its efforts to create a “tremendous” 70th anniversary festival.

“Our goal is to promote Roswell as a whole,” she said. “We are interested in whatever can help bring visitors to our downtown area, so I see both sides.”

Jennings said that the lodgers’ tax money will pay for TV

commercials, social media promotions, magazine ads, email and direct mail

campaigns, and perhaps some radio spots developed in cooperation with Ruidoso,

Carlsbad and other destinations in the area. The idea, she said, is to promote

Roswell as a “gateway” to other interesting spots in southeast New Mexico.

She said that new ads and billboards will be shared at

future meetings and could be seen in Roswell and on the city’s social media

sites within a few weeks.

Roswell Tourism Council President Judy Stubbs thinks the reformulated marketing

campaign emphasis is good.

“I have been very vocal in saying that we need to focus on communicating

with people in the Phoenix area,” she said. “The people here know about the

flights and will take them when they can.”

She also agreed that the attractions and draws of the

entire region need to be talked about and that partnering with the state tourism

department is key.

“I think the Phoenix flights is an opportunity for us, and I

think we need to market ourselves as the hub of the region. People can stay in

Roswell and take a day trip to Carlsbad. They can stay here and go to the

zipline in Ruidoso. They can stay here and visit the university in Portales or

Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis.”

Operating as American Eagle at Roswell International Air

Center, American Airlines began offering direct flights to and from Phoenix in

March after a couple of years of negotiations among airline executives and

local and state officials. It has offered service to and from Dallas since

2007, when a similar revenue-guarantee was instituted but never used because

the flights met revenue requirements.

Under the Phoenix guaranteed revenue agreements, six governmental

entities, including the city of Roswell and Chaves County, and a U.S.

Department of Transportation grant divvy up the subsidy due the airline if the

flights have not made their minimum revenue requirements, which, in general,

means that the flights will have an average of 80 percent occupancy.

After the first three months, March through May, the

entities were invoiced June 27 for $379,445. After the second three months, June

through August, government entities and the grant paid $79,963 after receiving

a Sept. 28 invoice that included a reimbursement of $111,305 from the airline

for an overpayment in the first quarter. The actual shortfall for the second

quarter was $191,268.

The lodgers’ taxes are collected by cities from commercial lodging business and can be used to promote the area or tourism-related activities.

