Username: 1

Leadership New Mexico is now accepting applications for the 2017-18 Core Program and Connect New Mexico, The Next Generation of Leadership Program. Applications are available at the Leadership New Mexico website, leadershipnm.org, or by calling (505) 398-1500. Deadline for submission is March 15.

Leadership New Mexico’s Core Program is a class of 40-45 leaders who represent a cross-section of the various geographic regions of the state from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. It is 10 months in duration and is designed to address issues facing the state. Each program session features speakers who are acknowledged leaders in their specific field, and program participants actively engage in discussion and debate. The program [auth] offers an opportunity for inquiry, analysis, and development of solutions to the most pressing issues facing our communities and New Mexico.

Connect New Mexico, The Next Generation of Leadership is a program designed to offer young professionals, ages 25-40, the opportunity to develop personal leadership skills, learn how New Mexico systems and structures work, and explore the critical issues facing our state.

Leadership New Mexico seeks to create classes with a wide geographic base, diverse backgrounds, and varied vocations. The programs are open to all citizens of the state. To be selected for the programs, applicants must demonstrate a dedication to New Mexico’s progress. Characteristics of a successful applicant are: 1) commitment, motivation and interest in serving the state; 2) demonstrated voluntary leadership in his/her community and business; 3) desire to seek future key volunteer and/or appointed leadership roles; 4) an occupational commitment to remain in the state, and 5) commitment to play a personal role in helping shape New Mexico’s future.

“We encourage applicants from all communities of New Mexico to apply. Our strength is diversity,” said Patty Komko, President of Leadership New Mexico. “We bring together leaders from across the state, that might not otherwise have met, and provide them the opportunity to learn about each other’s industry sectors and communities. Sharing a common bond, we have created a network of professionals that can rely upon each other to make a difference in their communities and in the state.”

Since 1995, over 1,400 leaders from 83 communities have participated in Leadership New Mexico’s programs. Leadership New Mexico is nonpartisan, does not advocate for legislation of any kind, does not endorse political candidates, and does not take a stand on any political or social issues. Leadership New Mexico is a nonprofit educational organization governed by a statewide Board of Directors.

For more information about Leadership New Mexico or to download an application, visit the Leadership New Mexico website at leadershipnm.org, call Patty Komko, president, at 505-398-1500 or email leader@leadershipnm.org

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« David Cardona Jewelry and hair-cutting scissors among items stolen Thursday »