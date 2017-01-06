Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to [auth] have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Forest Place Thursday at 12:30 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed several items, including a rear-view mirror, were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Third Street Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed two purses, two pairs of hair cutting scissors, two hair trimmers and jewelry were among items stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Stanton Avenue Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed watches, rings and bracelets were among items stolen from a residence.

