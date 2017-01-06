Username: 1

Rio Rancho senior running back Josh Foley competes in the 2016 Hike It and Spike It 4-on-4 Charity Flag Football Tournament in Roswell last May. Foley, a longtime HISI player, was recently named the male 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year for New Mexico in the sport of football and donated $1,000 to the HISI committee. (Submitted Photo)

Senior running back/defensive back Josh Foley of Rio Rancho High School was named the male 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year for New Mexico in the sport of football.

Along with this award, Gatorade, through its “Gatorade Play It Forward Fund,” will make a $1,000 contribution to a nonprofit that works with and on behalf of young athletes.

Foley decided the best place to make this donation was to the Roswell Hike It and Spike It committee, a project of Character Counts! In Chaves County.

“Some of my fondest memories of first playing football was in the Hike It and Spike It 4-on-4 Charity Flag Tournament held in [auth] Roswell, New Mexico every Memorial Day weekend,” Foley said.

Foley went on to say that not only does he remember playing when he was young, but he still plays to this day. Additionally, he has enjoyed getting to play with his brothers, Tim and Tristen Foley, over the years. His parents, Daniel and Deborah Foley, resided in Roswell from 1997 until 2008 when they relocated to Rio Rancho.

Foley has seen first hand the great things Hike It and Spike It does in the community and felt it was important to give back to the very community that gave him his start in football.

Foley has competed in the tournament since it was a fairly small gathering of mostly New Mexico kids. HISI has since grown into the largest gathering of flag football teams in the United States with over 600 squads of seven and eight players from across the country playing on 40-plus fields simultaneously through the Memorial Day weekend. Now in its 22nd year, Roswell welcomes players of all ages and playing experience to the three-day festival of football. Proceeds each year benefit the United Way of Chaves County.

Foley finished the 2016 season as the leading rusher for the undefeated 6A state champion Rio Rancho Rams. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back amassed 2,074 yards on 199 carries as well as 484 yards on 27 pass receptions and 40 total touchdowns. Foley has maintained a 3.06 grade point average and volunteered his time to multiple fundraising campaigns to benefit breast cancer research, area beautification projects and coaching youth football in the Rio Rancho area.

Foley was also named NM Preps Mr. Football, 6A All-State First-Team Running Back and All-Metro Male Athlete of the Year, among other honors.

Foley thanked his coaches and teammates for helping him achieve such a successful high school season.

“This award really belongs to the offensive line that put in all the work to make my job look easy,” he said. “Without a great offensive line, there is no Mr. Football, or as they said all season, ‘no line, no shine.’”

Character Counts! in Chaves County, which hosts the tournament, is a member of the national Character Counts! Organization. It adheres to the belief that all athletes strive to “Pursue Victory With Honor.”

Annually, one team from each of the 40-plus divisions is chosen as a “Team of Character.” Each player on the team receives an official Trophy Football as recognition.

“The folks involved with this tournament are as responsible for my success as anyone and I want to make sure this small contribution helps the next group of young players to work toward achieving their dream of someday becoming the New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year,” Foley said.

The 22nd Hike It and Spike It 4-on-4 Charity Flag Football Tournament, the largest in the world, will take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area, 1612 W. College Blvd.

