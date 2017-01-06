Username: 1

The road to Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge lays untouched Friday after a winter storm dropped several inches of snow throughout Roswell. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

Above: J.T. Craycofat rides his horse Bently to Albertsons Market on South Main Street Friday to pick up some groceries for a friend, who was stuck at home due to the snow storm. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

Below: A Nissan pickup rests in the median of South Main Street near Brasher Road after sliding off the street and into a light pole Friday afternoon. (Submitted Photo)

Roswellians woke up Friday morning to a fresh, white blanket of snow. Though [auth] not nearly as heavy as last year’s Winter Storm Goliath, the 2.5 inches reported by the National Weather Service resulted in two school bus accidents, 25 car wrecks between 7 a.m. and noon, and eight minor wrecks between noon and 4:30 p.m. There were no major injuries reported during the accidents.

With a high of only 37 expected today and wind chill values near zero, the Roswell Police Department asks motorists to drive with care.

“When the temperatures are staying cold, all that slush and snow on the road is going to re-freeze overnight, and may still be frozen tomorrow, so drivers need to remember that those roads can still be slick, and they need to use caution, even if its not snowing anymore and the sun is out,” said RPD spokesperson Todd Wildermuth.

“The bulk of the accidents we saw (Friday), fortunately, they were minor stuff, but most of them were caused by people driving too fast for the slick conditions, and that’s what we want to avoid,” Wildermuth said.

The first bus accident occurred at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and McGaffey Street when a bus slid into the side of a commuter vehicle. No students were on the bus during the first accident.

At about 9 a.m., another bus was involved in a minor accident at a four-way stop at Mescalero Road and Montana Avenue, with eight pre-school aged children onboard.

According to Tom Burris, Roswell Independent School District Superintendent, the bus carrying the eight students slid into the intersection at a four-way stop. The other vehicle had already entered the intersection when the driver saw the bus sliding, but could not come to a complete stop in order to avoid the collision and bounced the buses tires.

“There was no damage to the bus and little to the car,” Burris said.

The accident was so minor that Burris said the kids didn’t even know it had happened and asked the bus driver why they were stopped.

When asked why school wasn’t canceled Friday, Burris said he was informed by the transportation contractors that everything would be OK.

“When we cancel school, it’s a lot dependent on the transportation contractors, so Chris Thweat, he’s with us, who oversees transportation, contacts them and they said this morning that everything was good, they’re ready to go and if the busses can go, then we’re going,” Burris said.

Aside from getting confirmation from the transportation company that weather wouldn’t be an issue in getting kids to school Friday, Burris said RISD officials also looked at the weather forecast, which said the snow would stop between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

“As it got later in the morning, (the snow), got worse, but we also knew from watching the Weather Channel that the sun was going to come out at 10:30 or 11, and indeed that happened, and so we (didn’t) expect any problems (Friday) afternoon, but it’s not a deal where I make the arbitrary decision. I have people out there who are knowledgeable of the roads, and knowledgeable of the conditions on the roads,” Burris said.

City crews were out sanding and salting the roads Friday and will continue to do so today if necessary.

“They’ll continue today, and they’ll check on it tomorrow to see if they need to do more, but they’re putting a salt and sand mixture down on the main roads in town, so trying to combat it that way, but the most important thing is for drivers to slow down and know that they may hit a lot of slick stuff,” Wildermuth said.

With temperatures dropping below freezing, Wildermuth said residents should take necessary precautions to avoid freezing pipes.

“Residents are reminded to take necessary steps, such as leaving water running slightly, to avoid water freezing in house pipes, while temperatures remain below freezing. Residents are also urged to keep safety in mind when using heating appliances at home during the cold weather,” Wildermuth said.

For the next few days, Roswellians can expect mostly clear and sunny weather. Today, they can expect a south wind of five to 10 mph during the day, and a low around 17 degrees tonight, with a south wind at 5 mph. Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a south wind around five mph, with evening temperatures dropping as low as 29 degrees.

Monday’s forecast is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees.

For more information on how to avoid frozen pipes, and how to use heating appliances correctly, visit facebook.com/RoswellFire/

