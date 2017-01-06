Username: 1

David Cardona, 81, saved by Christ, went home January 4, 2017, to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a wonderful husb[auth] and, dad, pampo and friend to those who knew him.

David was born on July 30, 1935 to Trinidad Cardona and Maria Archuleta in Arabela, NM, but lived his whole life in Roswell, NM. He was a hardworking man and a great provider. He worked as a carpenter his whole adulthood. David enjoyed building structures and pouring cement. David loved his job and rarely missed work.

David’s passion was deer hunting and he always looked forward to the season to spend time with his older brother and numerous nephews. David was always willing to lend a hand to those who asked without complaining about anything at all.

Surrounded by his loved ones are these, his loving wife of 55 years, Valentina Cardona; his son: David M. Cardona II; daughter: Juanita M. Cardona; and 6 grandchildren: Shania Johnson, Samantha Cardona, Mercedes Romero, Savanah Burrola, Jeremy Cardona and Sesar Borunda; as well as six great-grandchildren with another little blessing on the way; and two wonderful friends: Ernest and Lorraine Garcia.

David will greatly be missed and always be remembered by his loving family and friends. He never liked saying goodbye to anyone; so hun, dad, pampo and friend…. we will see you later.

Obituary was lovingly written by David Cardona II. “I’ll see you later, Dad.”

Don’t grieve for me for now I’m free,

I’m following the path God had laid you see.

I took his hand when I heard him call,

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day;

to laugh, to love, to work, to play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way,

I found that peace at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void,

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,

Oh, yes, those things I too will miss.

By: your daughter-in-law

