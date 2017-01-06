Username: 1

Sixth grade students at Mountain View Middle School play their ukuleles in the school gym as part of an Arts Beyond the Classroom activity. (Submitted Photo)

What do you get when you take two retired educators and combine them with a love of education and of the arts?

You get Arts Beyond the Classroom (ABC).

ABC was founded by Dietta Hitchcock and Leslie Andrews in 2014.

“We’re going into our third year,” Hitchcock said. “We are making some changes due to realizations we’ve had as we went along. We are changing our model in terms of how we are getting arts experiences to kids.”

At first they thought their program would best serve Roswell’s children by keeping efforts centrally located.

“We made a real effort to do a lot in the center of the town,” Andrews said. “We had a project at the historical museum, we had projects at the Roswell Museum and Art Center and we were at The Liberty. We discovered that people reserve spots and don’t follow through, which took a spot away from another kid.”

The programs ABC offers are almost always free, and when they aren’t, there’s still room for those who cannot afford to [auth] pay.

“We are as free as we can be,” Hitchcock said. “We did ask a suggested fee for those who could for one of the projects with the Santa Fe Opera.”

Unfortunately, they weren’t serving the kids like they wanted to.

“Last summer we realized we were spending an inordinate amount of money per kid,” Hitchcock said. “We felt like we weren’t serving enough children for what we were spending.”

Fortunately, Hitchcock and Andrews don’t give up easily.

“We went back to the drawing board and decided that because we wanted to be totally equitable for kids across the school district it seemed best to have projects at school where the kids are,” Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock used to work with the school arts program, Arts Connect, and she believes in it. This was becoming the recipe for a win/win.

“We’ve always wanted to provide an extension to what the kids are already learning from the arts program,” Hitchcock said. “Knowing what’s been happening in the schools right now, we knew that we couldn’t get any more art experiences into school than what they’re getting right now. So after school, having the kids already there, provides them those experiences.”

They both believe that exposure to the arts prepares kids for a better adulthood.

“We want to give them experiences that are long enough to provide the opportunity for all the good things about arts experiences, such as sticking with things, experiencing and overcoming failure by having more practice,” Hitchcock said.

A niche they feel they could serve well is the sixth graders. These students are classified as elementary school students for many purposes, yet they are going to school on the junior high school campuses.

“Sixth graders have always gotten the short end of the stick because it was harder to get to them, and the number of staff didn’t accommodate that,” Hitchcock said. “So Arts Connect is in their second year of the ukulele program for sixth graders.

“Since we are here to support Arts Connect we had a discussion with the teacher who is teaching it full time this year. We’ve decided that the best course of action would be to offer a ukulele club. It would be entirely voluntary, at the school, on the kids’ part.

“This could let the kids have more experience playing with each other, give them opportunities to perform and work on pieces of music that they are interested in. They would still have a teacher there that is fun, we want fun teachers that will provide more practice and challenges for the kids, but it will be kind of kid driven.”

Hitchcock and Andrews are excited to get this program going.

“That’s where we’re starting and if that works well we’ll expand it to sixth, seventh and eighth graders,” Hitchcock said. “As the kids go through the grades they will have had their one experience which only lasts like five to six weeks and is just enough to whet their appetite. This would allow them to really learn how to play music and have some fun with it.”

After three years of serving and teaching children the best ways they could, Hitchcock and Andrews seem to have found a place where they’re needed. They can help keep an underserved group of kids from falling through the cracks. They can ensure equitable service to kids from all walks of Roswell life and they get to support the school arts program.

