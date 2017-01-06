Username: 1

A few weeks ago, we passed the anniversary of a special moment in history. No, not the birth of Jesus, which occurred about the beginning of October. I’m talking about the visit by the angel Gabriel to the Jewish girl Mary telling her she would soon become pregnant with God’s Son.

Interestingly, Isaiah 11:1 prophesied that “A twig will grow out of the stump of Jesse, and a sprout from his roots will bear fruit,” and both Mary and Joseph were descendants of Jesse (King David’s father) and residents of Nazareth, which means “Sprout-Town.”

Of course, many know most of the details about the birth of Jesus. In the fall, there’s a decree by Caesar that everyone must be registered. Joseph and Mary travel to the city of his birth, Bethlehem. Many people are there to register and the only place available is a stable where Jesus is born. This fulfilled the prophecy at Micah 5:2 indicating the messiah would be born in Bethlehem.

Interestingly, the name Bethlehem means “house of bread” and Jesus would later say he was the “bread that came down from heaven” at John 6:51. Out in the fields, God’s angels appear to the shepherds announcing the birth of the child and they go and find him there lying in the manger.

Now the following details are not as well known or perhaps not as clearly [auth] understood. We are told that so-called wise men “from eastern parts,” have learned about Jesus’ birth. (Matthew 2:1, 2, 9) The Bible calls these men magi, or “astrologers,” and it does not say how many there were.

The Oxford Companion to the Bible explains: “The connection between magic and astrology is reflected in the visitors’ fascination with the star that had led them to Bethlehem.” The Bible clearly condemns all forms of magic and the Babylonian practice of trying to get information from the stars. (Deuteronomy 18:10-12; Isaiah 47:13)

But there is an important point to keep in mind about the star that led the astrologers. It first led them straight to Jerusalem. It remained there long enough for “all Jerusalem” to be agitated as they searched for the child. Word finally got to King Herod who now became informed about the possible birth of a rival king.

After Herod found out the messiah was to be born in Bethlehem, he gave instructions to the astrologers to go find the child and then return to him. Then suddenly the star began to move straight toward Bethlehem. The star would not move until contact was made with the individual who could kill Jesus. That is a critical point to understand.

The entire journey from the east must have taken some time. When the astrologers eventually found Jesus, he was no longer a newly born babe in a stable. Instead, the men found Mary and “the young child” living in a house. (Matthew 2:11)

Then God intervened, telling the astrologers in a dream not to return to King Herod. Herod soon realizes he’s been out-maneuvered by the astrologers. And with that wicked King’s jealous anger aroused, God instructs Joseph to flee with his family to Egypt. Herod sends soldiers to kill all the male children in Bethlehem and the surrounding districts “from 2 years of age and under.”

Thanks to the star, Herod carefully ascertained the time of Jesus’ birth from what he learned from the astrologers. (Matthew 2:16) In view of all the troubles caused by their visit, it is reasonable to conclude that the star that they saw and the message about “the one born king of the Jews” came from God’s enemy, Satan the Devil, who wanted to do away with Jesus.

Do you find yourself somewhat surprised by this summary of the events surrounding Jesus’ birth? Many are surprised that some key elements in the Gospels differ markedly from portrayals in traditional Nativity stories.

Perhaps most surprising of all, though, is that so much of the traditional Christmas celebration misses the vital points of the Gospel narratives. Little thought is given, for instance, to Jesus’ Father — not Joseph, but Jehovah God. Imagine his feelings upon entrusting his beloved Son to Joseph and Mary for them to raise him and provide for him. Imagine the heavenly Father’s agony in letting his Son grow up in a world in which a hate-filled king would plot his murder even when he was a mere child! It was profound love for mankind that moved Jehovah to make this sacrifice. (John 3:16)

The real Jesus is often lost in Christmas celebrations. Why, there is no record that he ever even told the disciples his date of birth; nor is there any indication that his followers celebrated his birthday. It was not Jesus’ birth but his death — and its history-making significance — that he commanded his followers to commemorate. (Luke 22:19, 20)

No, it was not as a helpless baby in a manger that Jesus wished to be remembered, for he is nothing of the kind now. More than 60 years after his execution, Jesus revealed himself in vision to the apostle John as a mighty King riding into battle. (Revelation 19:11-16) It is in that role, as Ruler of God’s heavenly Kingdom, that we need to get to know Jesus today, for he is a King who will change the world.

Adam Urquides, is an associate minister with the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He may also be reached at adam_urquides@yahoo.com.

