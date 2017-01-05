Username: 1

This May 10, 2014, photo from the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant shows a worker taking samples near drums and magnesium oxide piles following the Feb. 14 bin explosion that shut the facility down for almost three years. (AP Photo)

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad is operational again, having [auth] placed its first receptacle of waste underground Wednesday in almost three years, according to a U.S. Department of Energy news release.

WIPP is the nation’s only underground transuranic waste storage site. It originally opened in 1999, but was closed February 2014 after a bin holding waste overheated and exploded. Although testing at the time revealed no significant atmospheric contaminations or harm to employees, according to published reports, the bin did leak on surrounding areas and required clean-up. The site has undergone extensive testing and site evaluations by state and federal authorities before being allowed to resume operations.

A reopening ceremony and guided tour for invited guests and media representatives will occur Monday and is expected to include U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz; Gov. Susana Martinez; U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-Albuquerque; U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs; and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-Albuquerque.

