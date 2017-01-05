Username: 1

Memorial services for Wanda Jean [auth] Hinton, 82, a native of Roosevelt County, and a longtime resident of Roswell, will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan 7, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Roswell, with Rev. Laird Cross officiating.

Wanda Jean Hinton was born Oct. 26, 1934 in the Garrison Community, in southern Roosevelt County to the home of Ruby (Landrum) and Everett Gardner and died early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, 2016 in Portales. Mrs. Hinton grew up in Causey, and graduated from Causey High School in 1953. On Feb. 14, 1954, in Causey, she was married to Elmer Hinton. They made their home in Hobbs until 1960, when they relocated to Roswell. For about four years she worked as a bookkeeper at the International Harvester dealership there. In 1967, she began working as the business manager in Dr. Thorlief Stangebye’s office. She retired after 36 years in 2003.

Mrs. Hinton was a very active and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Roswell. She and her husband served in many capacities in the congregation. She helped with Vacation Bible Schools, traveled with mission teams, and served on work crews to rehabilitate churches, among other things. Both she and her husband had participated in the Walk to Emmaus. She was a meticulous housekeeper and homemaker.

Survivors include Elmer, her husband of more than 62 years; two sons, Troy Hinton and Allen Hinton both of Portales; four grandchildren, Lee Hinton, Evan (Amanda) Hinton, Lauretta (Chancey) Dozier and James Hinton; five great-grandchildren, Bryce, Jade and Taylor Dozier, and Audrey and Dixie Hinton; and two brothers, Stanley Gardner of Tulia, TX and Don Gardner of Clayton, NM. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, a brother, Kermitt Gardner, a sister, Edna McIntire and by a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hinton.

