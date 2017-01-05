Username: 1

Thomas Lynn Hite, age 64, of Roswell, New Mexico passed away on December 30, 2016. Burial services will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery located at 501 N. Guadalupe St. in Santa Fe on January 6 (Friday) at 10:30 a.m.

Thomas was born in Roswell on June 29, 1952. Thomas studied engineering and architecture at university but gave it up to [auth] earn his CDL license and worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for many years. He was a veteran of both the Army and the Navy.

Too Tough Tom enjoyed playing pool and was very active at the Roswell Adult Center. He was chosen by his league to represent Roswell at the National tournament in Las Vegas many times. Thomas was a volunteer judge for the Senior Olympics.

Thomas is survived by his mother: Bobbie Willis, his sisters: Cynthia Taylor-Hite, and Sarah Elio, his brothers: Douglas Hite and wife Kaye Nations, and Marc Willis, his nephews: Jason Taylor, Johnny Hite and Milton Herrington, his nieces: Jackie Hite and Jessica Nash, and many cousins in the Hite and Winkler clans here in Roswell.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father John D. Hite.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mike Aziz in care of the Roswell Adult Center. The family of Thomas Hite wishes to thank his many friends who have expressed their appreciation for the exceptionally loving man that he was.

