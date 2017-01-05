Username: 1

The Race For The Zoo is being organized by the Roswell Recreation Center this year, as are all the runs formerly organized by the Roswell Runner’s Club. One runner from last year was so dedicated to it that he brought his child along. This is the 24th year for the Race For The Zoo in Roswell. (Submitted Photo)

The Roswell Recreation Center, 801 N. Missouri Ave. is there for all of Roswell.

April Hunter, of the recreation center, is working with her team to get the basketball season organized now.

“We are fixing to get our 9- to 10- and 11- to 12-year-olds underway,” Hunter said. “We’re putting the teams together as we speak. We should start practicing next week. Games will be starting shortly after that.”

With the lack of a proper recreation center for kids, the generosity of various organizations in town make these programs possible still.

“Games will be at Gateway Christian School and at University High School,” Hunter said. “They’ve been very good to us.”

While registration for this season has passed, they still need volunteers.

“We’re looking for volunteer coaches,” Hunter said. “If they are 18 or older and can pass a background check, they can contact me at the rec center. I’m really thankful for all the volunteers.”

Sometimes an older sibling wants to coach.

“If a teen wants to coach the kids, that’s allowed if there is a parent to chaperone,” Hunter said. “We really need the community to get involved to keep these programs going.”

Being a recreational league, all the kids have a chance to play and have fun.

“Our league is an equal league,” Hunter said. “Everybody has to play two quarters minimum. We don’t have first-, second- or third-place teams. We don’t have season playoffs. Some kids might play three quarters but every one of [auth] them must play at least two.”

Hunter has been with the basketball program since before they had to move to their current location.

“I’ve been working with the basketball program four or five years,” Hunter said, “but I’ve been with the department for 13 years.”

This program has been around for a long time.

“The basketball program has been going on for a lot longer than I’ve been here,” Hunter said. “We have officials now that grew up in our basketball program and are now officiating for me. We have a lot of kids return. Most kids stay with us from age 5-up.”

So many kids have signed up that there’s a game almost every night of the week.

“We do games Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and sometimes we throw some Wednesdays in there,” Hunter said. “We have that many kids. Each team has from eight to 10 kids. We have boys and girls teams for the older kids. The five 6-year-olds play coed.”

Pretty soon, the recreation center will be busy with scheduling and playing.

“A coach will call and say when and where they want to practice and we get that in the practice book,” Hunter said. “The season ends in March, just in time for kids to get started in one of the baseball leagues in town.”

Run

The recreation center has something for everyone. If basketball isn’t your thing, maybe you’d enjoy a good run. Sara Hall can help you with that.

“We have the Pecos Valley Stampede coming up on Saturday, Feb. 25,” Hall said. “There will be a 5K walk or run, a 10K walk or run and a half-marathon.”

The runs take place throughout the year, and have only recently been adopted by the city.

“The Roswell Runner’s Club used to run all the races,” Hall said.

One change that shifting from the Roswell Runner’s Club to the city brought about was monetary.

“They had the means to donate the money to charity because they were all volunteer,” Hall said.

Should there be money left after paying for the events, they do have hopes to improve the experience.

“We’re looking at putting money aside to go to chip timing,” Hall said. “That would make it more efficient staffing-wise and results-wise.”

Hall explained the advantages of chip timing.

“The chips vary now,” Hall said. “They used to attach to your ankle or your shoe and they’d be removed at the end of the run. Now they have them on the bib and they have timing mats. That’s where it becomes more accurate.

“With the runners up front and the walkers in back, your timing doesn’t start until you cross the starting mat. You can also use it for tracking. In a marathon, you can have a mat at the 10K turnaround and you can have a mat at the half-way mark. You can tell if they’ve crossed those lines yet.”

Routing is another change the city has made.

“We are changing up the route on this one,” Hall said. “It used to start at Parks and Recreation and go out onto the bypass and then back. We’re starting at Cielo Grande. The 5K will all be on Cielo Grande property so we don’t have to worry about traffic with the kids or with the Tobosa participants.

“The 10K and the half-marathon will go out on College. The 10K will go out on College a little bit and back again. The half-marathon will go out on the bypass a little ways, but not too bad. We’re hoping the new venue will attract new participants.”

Registration begins soon, and fees will be determined by then.

“They can register at the recreation center after the first of February,” Hall said. “The fee used to be $20 beforehand and $25 at race-day.” To learn this year’s fees, contact the recreation center.

Sponsors have provided door prizes in the past and Hall said they’re working on that now.

“We hope to have some door prizes,” Hall said. “Now that the holidays are over, I’ll have time to work on those. We’ve had some good sponsors in the past.”

Hall hopes to see all the regulars and many new faces as well.

“We encourage everybody to come out,” Hall said. “We do first, second and third in each age group. The runs are open to all ages, and all abilities.”

Senior Olympics

For seniors, the recreation center is helping out with the senior olympics this year.

“I am the Chaves County Senior Olympics coordinator,” Hall said. “The state games will be July 9 to 23 in Albuquerque. This year, athletes are not required to qualify to go to state. Athletes must be over 50 by Dec. 31 of this year.

“The recreation center will be providing events for athletes to prepare for the games. They don’t have to participate. It costs $1 a person and the money will go to Chaves County Senior Olympics to buy T-shirts and stuff that we do.

“There is no registration for local senior Olympians. I don’t know when the state office will be taking registration.”

The recreation center will be offering practice events.

“We will be doing events in March, April and May to get ready to go to the games in July,” Hall said. “If anybody has questions, call Sara at 624-6719 or come by the center.”

———

