Stephen “Steve” Genevese, age 63, passed away on December 19, 2016. [auth] A memorial service will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral home, 2609 S. Main St., Saturday, Jan. 7th at 2 p.m. Casual dress is encouraged.

