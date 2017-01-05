Username: 1

Above: Mark Roper of the New Mexico Economic Development Department addresses city councilors and staff at a Thursday Finance Committee meeting. He says the state is negotiating for a $1 million Local Economic Development Agency grant for the Dean Baldwin hangar roof repairs, a $3.5 million to $4 million project. The city of Roswell also has identified up to $1.3 million available to begin immediate repairs and is considering bonds to pay for the remaining repairs as well as other air center maintenance projects. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: Dean Baldwin General Manager David Mantay says he is working with city staff to develop a timeline for needed repairs to the city-owned hangar the company leases. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

City and state officials are moving to correct long-standing

problems at its “premier” aircraft hangar at the Roswell International Air

Center, the one leased by Dean Baldwin Painting, L.P., a major employer in the city.

At a Thursday morning city of Roswell Finance Committee

meeting, city councilors and staff discussed ways to provide up to $1.3 million

in funding this fiscal year to begin immediate repairs to at least a portion of

the leaking roof, while a state economic development leader said its agency is negotiating to provide a $1 million state Local Economic Development

Act grant toward the effort.

Repair of the entire 167,824-square-foot roof is estimated

at $3.5 million to $4 million.

A meeting is scheduled for early next week at the Dean Baldwin facility with state and [auth] local officials, and possibly the governor, to announce funding, various local sources have confirmed.

The issues surrounding funding of the hangar repairs cannot be finalized until at least early February. They are due to be

discussed again at the Jan. 12 City Council meeting, with a vote to occur at

the following meeting, Feb. 9.

Roswell-Chaves County Economic Corp. President John

Mulcahy, speaking at previous public meetings, has described the hangar on West

Earl Cummings Loop as the largest and best city-owned hangar at the air center.

Yet the roof has leaked for a couple of years, dumping tens of thousands of gallons of water when an inch of rain falls and sometimes requiring Dean

Baldwin to halt production in one or more of the six bays.

Both Mulcahy and David Mantay, a general manager for the

local operations of Dean Baldwin, have spoken to various legislative groups during

the past year asking for funding.

Mantay has told those groups that potential clients, while

complimentary toward the quality of work performed by facility workers, have

not awarded business to the local operations because of the leaking.

City staff explained that Hangar 1083 also needs other improvements. Two electrical transformers need to be moved from inside to outside of the hangar. An Xcel Energy spokesman said that the city will pay for the electrical system changes. City staff also said that the fire suppression system needs to be upgraded.

A few weeks ago, the Dean Baldwin facility was closed for about three

days while a city contractor repaired and upgrade some parts of the fire prevention

system, city officials said at the time.

In its presentations, the city staff said that the city

intends to do the repairs in six phases over a maximum period of 18 months,

working with Dean Baldwin to arrange for work around its production schedule.

“We have several periods of the year where we don’t have

many aircraft at all,” Mantay said, explaining that airlines tend to

use all their aircraft during the summer months, typically not bringing them in for painting at that time.

During those months, he said, the

city could repair half of the roof if it had the manpower to do so.

City staff also explained at the Finance Committee meeting

that they have identified $1.3 million in existing funds to go toward roof and

fire suppression repairs. But they suggested that the city might consider using

bond money for repairs not only to the Dean Baldwin hangar but to other air

center facilities in need of upgrades and improvements.

The $1 million in state Local Economic Development Act funds is still in negotiation and

will require City Council approval, said Mark Roper with the New Mexico

Economic Development Department, but he confirmed that announcements are expected to occur

next week.

“We had been hesitant to use LEDA dollars because LEDA

requires job development and we didn’t see a job creation aspect to this,” said

Roper at the committee meeting.

He said, however, that a recent visit to the facility by

state officials led them to believe that new job creation would occur. In a

later phone interview, he said that new jobs would be added because Dean

Baldwin anticipates being able to secure and perform additional work once the roof is

repaired.

Mayor Dennis Kintigh agreed with some comments of city

councilors that the financial matters deserve scrutiny, but he said the city also

needs to act with urgency.

“Just speaking for myself, as soon as we can get certainty

on a funding mechanism, we need to act,” he said. “Problems with old buildings

are not like fine wines. They do not get better with time.”

Dean Baldwin is based in Bulverde, Texas, and has painting facilities in Phoenix and Peru, Indiana, in addition to the facility in Roswell. It also has mobile operations.

According to information presented by Mulcahy and Mantay at various presentations, the national operations of Dean Baldwin has captured about 48 percent of the aircraft painting business, serving the military, commercial airlines, cargo companies and private owners. The Roswell facility employs from 160 to 200 full-time workers, with skilled employees able to earn $25 to $40 an hour. The local facility has a two-year waiting list for customers and makes about $15 million in gross revenues a year.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« WIPP reopens, ceremony planned Job creation focus of roundtable talk »