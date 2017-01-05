Username: 1

Above: The Feb. 6, 1957, Roswell Daily Record announced the opening of the new Sears and Roebuck store at 1000 S. Main St. with eight articles surrounding a picture of the new 53,000-square-foot building. The era of Sears in Roswell comes to an end this spring. (File Photo)

Below: At one time this building employed 200 of Roswell’s men and women. Over the years that number dwindled until now it is running at approximately 10 percent of its original staffing. The Roswell Sears store is slated for closure this spring. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

The Roswell Sears store will turn 60 years old on Feb. 7, but will close shortly thereafter.

The 57,334-square-foot department store opened at 1000 S. Main St. on Feb. 7, 1957, with 200 employees, and is expected to close this spring. Employees speculated Thursday that there are a total of 20 people working there now.

Store management refused comment, and referred the Daily Record to a toll-free telephone number that referenced a website. The document on file at that website is titled "Upcoming Store Closures."

In the document, Sears Holdings announced to its associates the closing of a total of 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores nationwide this spring.

John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., said that the closing, much like the closings of Hastings Entertainment and, to a lesser extent, Tuesday Morning, is not due to anything Roswell did or could have done.

“Hastings, Sears and Tuesday Morning to some extent are all innocent victims of a changing retail trend that is much larger than Roswell,” Mulcahy said. “It has everything to do with the internet and it has everything to do with customers demanding convenience.”

Mulcahy explained that the big box stores, once growing across the nation like 50,000-square-foot weeds, are now a dying breed.

“Big box retailing has been in a downward slide for 10 years,” Mulcahy said. “You can’t compete with the internet if I have to spend an hour to go shopping.

“That doesn’t mean that retailing is going away,” Mulcahy added. “People still want what they want, but they want greater convenience.”

Mulcahy sees America’s downtowns benefiting in the long run.

“There’s an opportunity to provide service and niche type of products that you can’t find on the internet that will be our bread and butter as you go forward,” Mulcahy said. “It also spells good news for downtown if you do it right.”

Although there will be a speculated 20 people looking for work, it’s likely most of them will be losing part-time income.

“You measure employees in full-time equivalent,” Mulcahy said. In other words, two employees working 20 hour weeks would be one full-time equivalent.

Effectively, the failure of Roswell’s Sears store had its biggest economic impact on the city some years ago, having already lost around 120 employees.

The announcement stated, “Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.” It does not define an eligible employee.

For the customers, however, the company announced that liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.

Mulcahy spoke to the economic future of Roswell.

“We as a community need to be positioned to support and target more specialized businesses that can sustain themselves,” he said. “You can’t replace good service. Retailing is going to morph into more online but also niche retailing where you offer specific retailing in an easy way for customers to get them. Look at dollar stores and auto part stores thriving.”

The future of the building remains to be seen. When the big box stores leave, the buildings are called ghost boxes. Many have been empty for years.

The city of McAllen, Texas, turned an abandoned Walmart into an award-winning library, according to website 99percentinvisible.org.

Sears Holdings Corp. owns the Sears building and also 215,487 square feet of land surrounding the building, according to the Chaves County Assessor’s website.

