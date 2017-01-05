Username: 1

Way Way Off-Broadway Theatre Co. presents Broadway Bound Kids. BBK is an all-youth performing group for children ages 7-16. The children will learn singing, dancing and acting skills that will not only enhance [auth] their performance ability, but will build the confidence and discipline to be successful in any area of life. BBK classes will be held during the Spring and Fall Semesters. Members of Broadway Bound Kids will be split into two age groups – ages 7 to 11 and 12 to 16. There is also a registration fee that must be paid by Jan. 20. More info on how to register can be found on our website soon. Registration begins Jan. 9 and is open until Jan. 20. Classes begin Jan. 28 and end April 22 (final performance). For more information or to register, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.

Hobbs

Jan. 12

Travis Tritt in concert

Travis Tritt will perform an intimate solo acoustic concert at the Lea County Event Center, 5101 N. Lovington Hwy., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27.75. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Jan. 12

Live music at The Liberty

William Clark Green will perform at The Liberty, 312 N. Virginia Ave. at 6 p.m. This event is for members and invited guests only. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com.

Roswell

Jan. 13

Power: New Works by David Emitt Adams

The opening and reception for “Power: New Works by David Emitt Adams” at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St., takes place at 5 p.m. Emitt Adams explored the sense of place through his use of tintype, an early form of photography developed in the 19th century. For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org or call 575-624-6744.

Roswell

Jan.13-15, 20-22

“Paradise Lost and Found”

The Roswell Community Little Theatre presents “Paradise Lost and Found,” a comedy by Pat Cook. Mavis and the other employees of the Lost and Found department of the Paradise Bus Co. are used to dealing with all kinds of strange things from abandoned tubas to missing tiara. However, their biggest challenge yet may be controlling a runaway rumor that big-shot B.F. Crandall is coming to visit. As they try to keep up the ruse for their by-the-book manager, crazy misunderstanding and confusion ensue — and to top it all off they must figure out the mysterious reason why a 9-year old girls has turned up at the bus station alone. Will the answer that they’re looking for turn up at the “Paradise Lost and Found?” Directed by Alethea Hartwell. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. with matinées on Sundays at 2 p.m. RCLT is located at 1717 S. Union Ave. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com or call 575-622-1982.

Roswell

Jan. 14-15

Western Frontier Gun Show

The Western Frontier Gun Show will host its first show of the new year at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center. Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. General admission is $5. Children 10 and under are free with an adult. The gun show includes private collectors and sellers, as well as federal firearms licensed dealers. The show features ammunition, knives, purses, military and survival supplies, coins, jewelry and Western collectibles. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances must be obeyed. For more information contact Eli Calles at 575-430-8681.

Hobbs

Jan. 14 – March 18

New Mexico Junior College Art Faculty Exhibition and Student Art Show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Alamogordo

Jan. 20

Eighth Annual Prime Time Business Expo

The Eight Annual Prime Time Business Expo takes place in the Sgt. Willie Estrada Memorial Civic Center, 800 E. First St. from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be demonstrations, music, a cash bar and door prizes. For more information, call the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce at 575-437-6120.

Roswell

Jan.20

Open Mic Night

Pecos Flavors Winery + Bistro, 412 W. Second St., is inviting everybody who is ready to step behind the MIC for their open mic night at 6 p.m. Interested participants should bring their own instrument and original material. For more information, visit pecosflavorswinery.com or call 575-627-6265.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

Jan. 20

Foghat in concert

Foghat will perform at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizozo Canyon Road, at 8 p.m. The band began its career in 1971 as a bunch of rather unpretentious young Brits with an affection for American blues and ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll. By the middle of the decade, they had evolved into a major touring and recording act, playing a pumped-up brand of boogie-rock to arena-size audiences. Their looks grew flashier, their sound fattened and filled out, yet the roots-rock core of the band remained ever-present under the surface. Despite a staggering amount of personnel changes, the band’s subsequent nine albums managed to retain Foghat’s signature blues-infused hard rock and harmonious slide guitars, most notably on the 2010 album “Last Train Home” which paid tribute to departed lead singer and Foghat founder Dave Peverrett. The band has achieved 8 gold records, one platinum and one double-platinum record, and despite several lineup changes, continues to record and perform to the present day. Tickets for Foghat start at $20. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com or call 1-800-426-2537.

Hobbs

Jan. 26

Rap vs. metal

Four heavy metal bands and six rappers will take the stage with jaw dropping performances that are sure to make this night unforgettable. Doors open at 8 p.m. at Diamond Lils, 2600 N. Dal Paso. This event is for guests 21 years and older. Security will be strictly enforced. Performing will be D.O.G. Texxx Pesci, NICC D, B.B.M.G, Money Side Musica, Crafting The Conspiracy, Cinematica, Entity and Destiny Awaits. Entry is $10. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or MoneySide Studios on Facebook.

Roswell

Jan. 27

Jazz Night

The Highland Jazz and Blues band are performing at Stellar Coffee Co., 315 N. Main St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, visit stellarcoffeeco.com or call 575-623-3711.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

Jan. 28

Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie in concert

Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie will perform at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizozo Canyon Road, at 8 p.m. Chesnutt charted twenty Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, of which eight reached No. 1. His late 1998-early 1999 cover of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” in addition to topping the country charts, crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100. Chesnutt also co-wrote singles for Holly Dunn, Tim McGraw, and Jo Dee Messina, and has recorded with Mary Chapin Carpenter, George Jones, and Marty Stuart. Tickets start from $25 For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com or call 800-426-2537.

Alto/Ruidoso

Jan. 29

Pavlo in concert

Mediterranean guitar sensation Pavlo performs at the Spencer Theater at 2 p.m. Fusing flamenco, Greek, Latin, Balkan and classical music. Pavlo’s Mediterranean guitar and his band on bouzouki, bass and percussion makes for an intoxicating night of original music. The Spencer Theater is located at 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220. For tickets or information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Eric Lau in concert

The Roswell Symphony Orchestra is presenting Eric Lau on alto saxophone at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military School campus. Students 8 years or older and accompanying adults get in free. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Daniel Hsu in concert

The Roswell Symphony Orchestra is presenting Daniel Hsu on piano at the Pearson Auditorium on the New Mexico Military Grounds. Students 8 years or older and accompanying adults get in free. For more information, visit roswellsymphony.org or call 575-623-5882.

Roswell

Feb. 4

Mardi Gras dinner

The 23rd annual Mardi Gras dinner and dance will take place at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center from 6 to 11 p.m. The event benefits the All Saints Catholic School. Catering and a cash bar will be provided by Peppers grill and Bar. Music is provided by Louis Najar. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask or costume to be entered in a special drawing. There will be also a silent auction and door prizes. Limited child care available. The organizers are still looking for level gold, silver or bronze sponsors. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit allsaintsmardigras.com or call 575-627-5744.

Roswell

Feb. 23

Acting Coach John Pallotta Workshop

John Pallotta is scheduled to be in town for a one day acting intensive workshop at the Roswell Community Little Theatre. This event is sponsored by UFO City Studios, Cosmic Interplanetary Studios and Interplanetary Studios. Students who attend need to have a memorized, performance/film ready scene or monologue. For more information and to attend, visit RCLT website roswelltheatre.com.

