Nila Smith-Jaramillo passed away suddenly [auth] and tragically on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. She will forever be missed.

Those who knew Nila should be celebrating the love she always had to give during her brief time on this earth. Many of those she touched during her life are left empty but her impression on us will be everlasting. She will always be remembered for her warm smile, charisma and kind ways.

Smith-Jaramillo, 38, was a lifelong resident of Roswell. At an early age, she learned the importance of being there for family and friends. Anyone who knew Nila, knew they could count on her. She had a unique sense of humor and her smile would light up a room.

Nila worked for several years as an executive assistant at New Mexico Military Institute, where she made many lifelong friends. Nila was an adventurous soul who loved traveling and music, but most of all she loved nothing more than being with her children.

Nila is survived by her loving husband Adam Jaramillo, 38, and beloved children, Adam Joshua Jaramillo, 15, Cara Nicole Jaramillo, 14, and Zeke Silas Jaramillo, 2. She is also survived by her sister Cigi Smith, many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws who cared for her very much.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Laura Lorraine Reneau and her father Lowell Howard Smith.

All those that knew Nila are encouraged to join friends and family at services celebrating her life on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the NMMI Alumni Memorial Chapel, at 101 W. College Blvd. at 2 p.m.

