The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been [auth] dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Kevin Aubrey Durbin, 22, of the 600 block of Mimosa Drive, was arrested Wednesday at 12:59 a.m. in the 100 block of South Virginia Avenue and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges he was in possession of two white pills, a blue glass pipe, and a plastic container containing marijuana residue.

Allan Lowle Reed, 57, of the 900 block of Davidson Drive, was arrested Wednesday at 8:29 p.m. in the 400 block of West Second Street and charged with criminal trespass.

