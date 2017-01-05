MENU
listeningtour

Job creation focus of roundtable talk

January 5, 2017 • Local News

State Rep. Brian Egolf, the speaker-designate of the New Mexico House of Representatives, talks Thursday afternoon with Roswell’s Andrea Moore after a roundtable discussion about the state’s economy and job creation. Egolf is a Democrat from [auth] Santa Fe, while Moore was recently elected second congressional district vice chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, illustrating the bipartisan tone of Thursday’s event at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center that was attended by 10 current House members of both major political parties and about 60 local business leaders and others. Egolf and other House members were scheduled to host another job creation listening event in Carlsbad Thursday night, followed by similar meetings in Clovis and Hobbs today. Egolf will assume control of the House Jan. 17 when the Legislature convenes for a 60-day session. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

Related Posts

About the Author:

Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

Leave a Reply

« »