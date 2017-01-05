Job creation focus of roundtable talk
State Rep. Brian Egolf, the speaker-designate of the New Mexico House of Representatives, talks Thursday afternoon with Roswell’s Andrea Moore after a roundtable discussion about the state’s economy and job creation. Egolf is a Democrat from [auth] Santa Fe, while Moore was recently elected second congressional district vice chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, illustrating the bipartisan tone of Thursday’s event at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center that was attended by 10 current House members of both major political parties and about 60 local business leaders and others. Egolf and other House members were scheduled to host another job creation listening event in Carlsbad Thursday night, followed by similar meetings in Clovis and Hobbs today. Egolf will assume control of the House Jan. 17 when the Legislature convenes for a 60-day session. (Jeff Tucker Photo)
Related Posts
« State economic leader says $1M for hangar roof in works; Funding for Dean Baldwin repairs could be approved February Grant elected new county GOP chairman ; Local political party elects first millennial leader »