Roswell City Councilor Caleb Grant, right, was elected Thursday night as chairman of the Republican Party of Chaves County for the next two years, succeeding fellow City Councilor Jason Perry, obscured in photo. Grants becomes the first millennial to lead the local GOP. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

Chaves County Republicans elected 31-year-old Roswell City Councilor Caleb Grant as their new party chairman Thursday night, the first millennial chosen to lead the Republican Party of Chaves County, succeeding former chairman Jason Perry.

Grant, a 2004 Goddard High School graduate, financial services agent and third-generation Roswellite, said he hopes to connect younger voters with Republicans, who currently hold every elected office in Chaves County government and nearly all others.

Grant told the party faithful at their biennial convention at Pioneer Bank his goals as party chairman are to increase the size of the party’s executive committee through better communication, particularly social media, and to adapt to [auth] voting convenience centers, which make it harder for political parties to track voter turnout.

“Obviously, the old school way, you can’t do it anymore with the way the technology is now at the voting convenience centers,” Grant said. “Especially with this last election with our local candidates, it really showed making sure we get our base out is first and foremost. We have a good base to keep Chaves County red.”

Perry said he appreciated the opportunity to lead the Republican Party of Chaves County for two years.

“I was humbled that y’all gave me this opportunity and I hope I worked hard,” Perry said. “I hope I was able to accomplish some things. Anything that was done, I can’t take credit for, we’ve just got a great group here in Chaves County.”

Perry, who did not seek another two-year term as county chairman although state party rules allow multiple terms, served as the party’s first vice chair, second vice chair and secretary, each for two years, before being elected county chairman in April 2015, succeeding Clarke Coll.

Phelps Anderson, representing the local party’s Nominating Committee, presented the committee’s recommendations for county officers and delegates for the Republican State Central Committee.

Other officers elected by acclamation to two-year terms were Margaret Kennard as county first vice chair, Carrie Hollifield as second vice chair, Dorothy Hellums as secretary and Kevin Berry as treasurer.

Most recently, Grant was first vice chair, Kennard was second vice chair, Hellums was secretary and Berry was treasurer, all from Roswell.

“We have an outstanding team coming in,” Anderson said. “Personally, I like to see a lot of new Republicans involved. And I think that’s truly the strength of this party in the future.”

Chaves County Republicans also elected 16 members to the State Central Committee, which governs the state Republican Party between its state conventions.

Elected to the State Central Committee, also by acclamation, were Charlotte Andrade, Theresa Barncastle, Will Cavin, Claire Chase, Robert Crook, Alice Eppers, Dennis Kintigh, Andrea Moore, Elizabeth Shields and Cliff Waide.

Automatic members of the State Central Committee also chosen at the biennial convention were the five new county party officers; Grant, Kennard, Hollifield, Hellums and Berry, and Perry as the immediate former chairman.

The Chaves County Democrats will have their biennial convention in March, when Democrats will choose a new chair, as well as elect State Central Committee members.

Michael A. Trujillo, chairman of the Democratic Party of Chaves County, has announced he will not run for a second two-year term as county chairman. Trujillo was elected county chairman of the Democratic Party two years ago, succeeding Fred Moran.

