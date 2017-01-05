Username: 1

Recently, there has been massive buzz about “fake news.” After the defeat of Hillary Clinton, it seems that the more mainstream media sources such as the Washington Post and CNN have been quick to attempt to find something or someone to blame for the unexplainable failure.

So far, the biggest excuses have been “fake news” and “Russian hacking.” While not impossible, these explanations don’t seem all that plausible. While “fake news” is prevalent on the internet, it’s not a significant enough factor to win the presidency. What appears to be the real motive is left-wing organizations attempting to censor right-wing organizations.

For instance, this December, Facebook had a list made of “fake news” websites that they will work to ban from their website. The list can be found on The Daily Dot. If you look up the list, you’ll find The Onion (a news parody site), Occupy Democrats and the Other 98 percent (both biased and highly inaccurate Facebook pages) on the list.

These candidates for the list seem reasonable, but Breitbart, Drudge Report, and Infowars are also on it. While still somewhat biased and obviously right-wing, they are still legitimate websites.

So who constructed this list? Melissa [auth] Zimdars, an assistant professor at Merrimack College and far-left feminist. She is unqualified and very vocal about her political biases. She even has a Tumblr account where she rages about opposing comments she receives over social media.

Why exactly is Facebook, a global corporation, listening to one biased person for a list of what is true and what isn’t? Where did this thinking come from? Similarly, the Washington Post used the organization PropOrNot to identify 200 sites that supposedly pushed Russian propaganda. Only after receiving backlash, an editor’s note was added to the article stating that the Post “does not itself vouch for the validity of PropOrNot’s findings.”

This isn’t even as ridiculous as it gets. Hillary Clinton spoke regarding “fake news” on Dec. 8:

“Let me just mention briefly one thread in particular that should concern all Americans, Democrats, Republicans and independents alike, especially those who serve in our Congress, the epidemic of malicious fake news and false propaganda that flooded social media over the past year. It’s now clear that so-called news can have real-world consequences …”

Hillary Clinton, if I am not mistaken, was the one who pushed the “fake news” narrative that the terrorist attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi was caused by a YouTube video. And what about the “fake news” narrative about her landing under sniper fire in Bosnia, which she used during her 2008 presidential campaign? Hillary Clinton, an individual with a history in the fake news business, lecturing us about “fake news” is like Leonardo DiCaprio flying around the world in his private jet lecturing us on the dangers of carbon emissions! Wait, he already does that.

The rest of the situation can be summed up by Paul Joseph Watson, of InfoWars, in his video response to the “fake news” hysteria:

“It’s obvious what you are trying to do. You’re pointing out opportunists who put out fake news to make money and then lumping them in with InfoWars, Breitbart, Zero Hedge and everyone else to try and discredit us … you lost the election not because of fake news, but because your message failed to resonate with the American people and ours did.”

The final chapter of the “fake news” saga is one that it seems no one has bothered to cover: the passing of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Dec. 23, an act passed in the dead of night by President Barack Obama. Included in the NDAA is the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act of 2016, also known as the HR 5181.

The 5181 is designed to create a “Center for Information Analysis and Response” to pinpoint what is considered “disinformation” or “fake news” and “develop and disseminate fact-based narratives” to “counter propaganda and disinformation.”

How Orwellian does that sound? The government is basically trying to create a real Ministry of Truth by making a government-run organization to counter what it considers “fake news” or foreign propaganda.

The most terrifying thing is that the government will decide what is considered fake news or not. If they plan to go by the standards of PropOrNot or Melissa Zimdars, conservative websites should be terrified.

But with President Trump on the horizon, this could be used against the media from the left. This is just speculation now, but I hope President Trump will simply work to remove this law, and the “fake news” issue will come to an end.

Nate Jones is a senior at Goddard High School. He can be reached at natejonesnews@gmail.com.

