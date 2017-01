Username: 1

Freddie D. Smith of Roswell passed away at Lovelace Regional Hospital on January [auth] 5, 2017. He was 89.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

