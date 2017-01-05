Username: 1

Dorthy Linder of Roswell passed away at her home on January 3, 2017. She was 89. There will not be a public visitation at Dorthy’s request. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.

Dorthy was born to William Allen and Alice Coker Allen on January 2, 1928. She grew up in East Texas, and was the last surviving child of her [auth] parents. She was especially close to her brother, Billy Gene Allen. Dorthy married W.C. “Bill” Linder on February 1, 1949. He survives her at the home.

They enjoyed a loving marriage of nearly 68 years. Dorthy had many good friends and appreciated them very much. They were her family. She also loved her church family at Country Club Road Church of Christ, and she was adored by the staff at the Roswell Wendy’s restaurant, where she was a frequent customer for many years. Dorthy was a retired school teacher. She taught English at Roswell High School for twenty years. She went to school every morning, hours before the first bell, to meet with students and prepare for the day’s lessons, and she worked late in the evening grading papers. She gave motherly advice to her students, and loved them as if they were her own children. Her former students continued to visit her long after her retirement.

Pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Country Club Road Church of Christ. Honorary pallbearer will be Dick Montoya, Ernie Montoya, and Stan Lair.

Donations may be made to New Mexico Christian Children’s Home, online at nmcch.org., or 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

