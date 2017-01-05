Username: 1

Roswell senior guard Garret Smothermon stares down Clovis defender Brandon Romero during the second half of the Coyotes’ 70-47 win over the visiting Wildcats. Smothermon finished the game with nine points. (David Rocha Photo)

Above: Roswell sophomore guard Tarren Burrola shoots over Clovis’s Brandon Romero during the first half of the Coyotes’ 70-47 victory over the visiting Wildcats Thursday night in the Coyote Den. Burrola drained seven 3s among his game-high 24 points. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita works the ball inside against a Wildcat defender during the Coyotes’ 70-47 win over Clovis Thursday night in the Coyote Den. Mesquita had 18 points. (David Rocha Photo)

The Roswell High Coyote boys basketball team outscored the visiting Clovis Wildcats 45-25 in a decisive second half to pull out a solid 70-47 win over the much improved 6A squad. The Coyotes used the inside-outside combo of senior Chris Mesquita, who continually drove the lane, and sophomore Tarren Burrola, who hit seven three-pointers, to put away the Wildcats (6-7) and move to 11-3 on the year.

The Wildcats, sporting their best team since their district-title winning 2013 squad, kept things interesting, but ultimately ran out of steam. Clovis’ last win over the Coyotes came in 2011.

[auth] “Chris hit some in there and he was getting to the rim,” stated Coach Britt Cooper. “In the fourth quarter, he hit some free throws which were key. Logan (Eaker) was steady and Garrett (Smothermon) played good. And, Isaiah (Carmona), really came in there in the fourth and gave us a spark. He really helped us.”

The Coyotes got off to a sluggish start as they managed only 8 points in the opening quarter – which saw four lead changes. The Wildcats were very patient against the Coyote zone and managed some decent looks at the hoop.

After Burrola opened the scoring with his initial three, Mesquita drove the lane for the hoop, foul, and freebie, and then followed that up with another drive down the lane for the lay-in and an 8-5 lead.

The Wildcats managed to close out the quarter on a 7-0 run as the Coyotes went cold. The Wildcats led 12-8 after one.

The Coyotes started the second quarter with a quick 11-0 run to regain the lead. Burrola opened with another three and then Mesquita got two quick buckets – one off of a nice pass from Smothermon. The Wildcats started the quarter with three straight turnovers on their initial three possessions.

Burrola’s third trey made it 19-12, but the Wildcats fought back as the hosts again went on a dry spell. Two late three’s from Taitt Kuchta off the bench brought Clovis back to within one. A late buzzer-beater by Smothermon gave the Coyotes a 25-22 lead at the half.

The third quarter was fairly close at first as the Wildcats started to drive to the bucket a lot more and the tactic seemed to payoff as they got the game tied up at 31-all. The Wildcats’ Brandon Romero scored 11 points in the quarter to keep things interesting.

Burrola came up big as he hit another three to break the 31-all tie and then followed with another to make it 37-32 as the Coyotes would never trail again.

Mesquita would score two late layups and Burrola would follow with one of his own as the Coyotes would lead 44-36 heading into the final frame.

The Coyotes had a great final quarter as they started to stretch the lead as full-court pressure defense led to some easy transition buckets. Smothermon would hit a pull-up jumper in the paint for a 48-38 lead, the first double digit lead for the hosts, and then Isaiah Carmona would get a steal and lay-up and free throw to make it 50-38 and the Coyotes were off and running.

“They (Clovis) are much improved,” said coach Cooper. “I think we finally wore them down a little bit – especially in the fourth quarter. It was a big quarter. Isaiah Carmona came in and scored nine and he gave us a spark on defense; got some steals. Tarren hit some big three’s and we pulled away. I thought we started to execute a little bit. Clovis is much improved and their team is going to make a little noise in 6A.”

Carmona would have a big final period as he would score nine points and play a critical role in the Coyote pressure defense.

Following a nice bucket by Clovis big man Jonathan Williams with a little less than four minutes to go to make it 55-44, the Coyotes took off. Roswell would outscore the Wildcats 15-3 down the stretch for the final count of 70-47.

Burrola would end up with a game high 24 points with Mesquita hitting 18.

The Coyotes, ranked 5th in the state, head to St. Pius on Saturday to take on the 10th-ranked Sartans.

