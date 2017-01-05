MENU

Bautista-Agut, Youzhny advance to quarterfinals in Chennai

January 5, 2017 • AP Tennis

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Roberto Bautista-Agut advanced to the quarterfinals at the Chennai Open by beating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil [auth] 6-3, 6-2 Thursday.

The second-seeded Argentine, a finalist in Chennai in 2013, will next face 2008 champion Mikhail Youzhny of Russia. Youzhny beat Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-1, 7-5.

Also, Aljaz Bedene defeated fourth-seeded Martin Klizan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2). He will meet Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals. Paire beat Yuki Bhambri 6-3, 6-4.

