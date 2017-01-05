Bautista-Agut, Youzhny advance to quarterfinals in Chennai
CHENNAI, India (AP) — Roberto Bautista-Agut advanced to the quarterfinals at the Chennai Open by beating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil [auth] 6-3, 6-2 Thursday.
Also, Aljaz Bedene defeated fourth-seeded Martin Klizan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2). He will meet Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals. Paire beat Yuki Bhambri 6-3, 6-4.
