Whether one has heard of the composer John Cage, his piece 4’33” (4 [auth] minutes and 33 seconds) has continued to polarize audiences ever since its first performance by David Tudor in 1952. While the initial performance featured only the piano, any musician with any instrument can play the piece using the exact same sheet music.

In fact, any person, regardless of his/her musical talent, can play this piece. The reason for this, dear reader, comes from the nature of the work, for much like Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, 4’33” challenges our perception of the reality of music.

Of course, my claim that any person can play this piece may sound preposterous; however, if the reader has any instrument and a stopwatch, please take a moment to play 4’33” with the following instructions: First, sit in front of the instrument. Next, close the instrument (if piano) or set the instrument down. Then, start the stopwatch and stop it after 30 seconds. Next, reset the stopwatch and time yourself for another 2 minutes and 23 seconds. Then, reset and conclude with 1 minute and 40 seconds. Thus, dear reader, you have played John Cage’s 4’33”.

Surprised? Confused? Outraged? Whether or not one knew of the twist beforehand, this perceived 4 minutes and 33 seconds of silence constitutes Cage’s masterpiece. However, to call 4’33” pure silence is to miss the point entirely. In the original performance in 1952, David Tudor played the piece in front of an audience in an old barn during a storm. The typical sounds from the audience, the patter of the rain, the creaking of rafters, even the barking of dogs — the sounds that one would normally detest as mere “distractions” that detract from music now became the music itself. Much like the Pythagoreans once believed that all was number, Cage’s 4’33” asserts that all sounds, especially the ones found in everyday life, constitute music.

By making such sounds music, John Cage’s 4’33” also succeeds in removing what Cage perceived as the domination of the composer. Consider, dear reader, your favorite song. That song was created by a composer in a specific way, was orchestrated a specific way, and played a specific way, without any input from the listener. By listening to that song, whether it be by Beethoven or Bruno Mars, the listener is allowing the composer to impose his/her own ideas of what music is. Through 4’33”, Cage effectively removes that dominion, allowing the audience’s surroundings at that moment in time to control the piece, not John Cage or the performers.

Finally, one can also consider Cage’s 4’33” as a musical representation of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave. For those readers unfamiliar with the concept, Plato’s allegory deals with a group of people imprisoned their entire lives in a cave that consists of a wall on one side and a high ledge on the other. On the ledge there is a large fire that a man uses to cast shadows of various puppets or objects onto the wall.

To the prisoners, the shadows are the objects themselves; the shadows become their reality. Even if one prisoner somehow escapes and discovers the truth, should he or she return to spread this revelation the other prisoners will quickly kill the person, claiming he/she speaks only blasphemy. Thus, in a similar way 4’33” makes the audience question musical reality. How are certain wavelengths of sound that are played on artificial tools more real musically than the twitter of birds, the crashing of turf, or the honks of traffic?

In the end, whether music or not, Cage’s 4’33” continues to defy all expectations even after over 60 years. So the next time, dear reader, you walk to school, drive with the windows open, or just sit in a room, pay attention to the “distraction” of sounds around you. Whatever songs you listen to this 2017, I hope you give the music of the world around you a try!

Michael Apostol is a freshman at the University of New Mexico and can be reached at angeloapostol@hotmail.com.

