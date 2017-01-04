Username: 1

<[auth] a href="http://rdrnews.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Youthrisksurveygraphic.jpg">

Chaves County high-school youth tend to mirror teens in the

state when it comes to risky behaviors affecting their physical and emotional well-being,

according to the results of a 2015 survey by various state agencies.

A piece of good news coming out of the recent report is that underage

alcohol use is declining nationally, statewide and locally, the report indicates.

Students enrolled in Roswell Independent School District are

not included in the Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey, which has been conducted

biennially since 2003 by the New Mexico Public Education Department, the New

Mexico Department of Health and the University of New Mexico School of Medicine

Prevention Research Center. Funding comes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Education Department.

RISD Director of Instructional Programs Patricio Lujan said

that he is familiar with the surveys and reads the results when they are posted

online. But he says the district does not formally use the data and has chosen

not to participate in past years.

“There are so many surveys and so many things that people

want the district to do, and there was a decision that the district would only

participate in some of them because of the time required,” Lujan said.

The next time the survey will be done, in fall 2017, Goddard

High School is expected to participate, Lujan said. A call to Goddard’s principal

was not returned by press time.

The other caveat to the recent Chaves County survey is that only 53

percent of students, a total of 270 teens, responded when surveyed at the unidentified schools. The report authors indicate that a percentage below 60 percent is not

considered strongly reliable in describing behaviors for the age group as a

whole.

The results of the survey do indicate that those who chose

to answer the survey are behaving in more healthful ways in some areas.

For example, current alcohol use (or use within the last 30

days) was 54.1 percent in 2003 but declined to 25 percent in 2015.

Binge drinking was reported by 11.4 percent of respondents

in 2015, down from 40.9 percent in 2003.

Only 6.1 percent of Chaves County respondents reported

smoking cigarettes, but the use of other types of tobacco and nicotine,

especially of e-cigarettes, is still fairly prevalent. Thus, the local respondents

reporting tobacco use of some sort was 30.3, compared to the 33.4 percent

statewide rate.

Drinking and driving, the leading cause of death among this

age group, was reported by only 3.2 percent of Chaves County respondents,

compared to the statewide rate of 7.4 percent. That is a huge difference from

2003 rates, when 27.6 percent of county and 19.1 percent of state respondents

reported driving while drinking.

Marijuana use in 2015 was reported by 21 percent of

respondents in Chaves County, compared to 25 percent statewide. In 2003,

marijuana use was slightly higher, at 22.6 percent of county teens.

Other drug use was either slightly below the statewide rates

or consistent with them. Painkiller use for the purpose of getting high

garnered the highest response rate, used by 5.9 of county respondents in 2015,

compared to 7.9 percent of state teens.

In Chaves County, 20.4 percent of respondents in 2015 said

they are sexually active, compared to 25.1 percent in the state. The rate in

the county in 2003 was 38.5. The recent survey showed that only 7.3 percent of

Chaves County teens having sex reported using a condom during their last sexual

encounter. Statewide the rate was 8.7 percent.

The second-leading cause of adolescent deaths, according to

the report, is suicide, and 10 percent of Chaves County respondents in 2015

said they had made a suicide attempt while 12.1 percent had made a suicide

plan. The state rates were 9.4 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively. The

rates for these indicators for the county and state were similar in 2003.

Other survey questions asked teens about driving and

bicycling behaviors, gun ownership and possession, experiences with violence

and bullying, and activity levels, nutrition and obesity.

The results of the 2015 survey were released in July and can

be found online at youthrisk.org. The state agencies have been holding

community meetings throughout New Mexico since September to share the data. A

meeting in Roswell occurred Nov. 9.

Contacts with the various state agencies did not respond to phone calls or emails by press time.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Out of state fugitive apprehended in Roswell Keeping Roswell in the light »