Snow possibility on Friday
In this photo provided by Northstar California, early-morning skiers take to the slopes to enjoy over a foot of fresh snow at Northstar California resort Wednesday in Truckee, Calif. Wet winter weather [auth] slammed much of the West on Wednesday, while skies remained sunny in southeast New Mexico. The snow was expected to be a boon for the snowpack in California, which is flirting with a sixth straight year of drought. Though the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies with a high of 57, a winter advisory is in effect for Chaves County tonight and Friday, with a 30 percent chance of snow on Friday. The low for tonight is forecast at about 20 degrees. (Northstar California via AP)
Related Posts
« Keeping Roswell in the light Roundtable today with new House speaker »