State Rep. Brian Egolf, the speaker-designate of the New Mexico House of Representatives, will be in Roswell today for a roundtable conversation to discuss ideas on how to grow the state’s economy [auth] and create jobs.

Egolf, D-Santa Fe, and other House members will hold the roundtable from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. today in the Nancy Lopez Room of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center at 912 N. Main St.

Egolf, currently House minority leader, will assume control of the legislative body Jan. 17 when the House convenes for the legislative session slated to end March 18. Democrats retook control of the House in November’s elections, ending two years of Republican control. The GOP hadn’t controlled the House since 1953-54.

