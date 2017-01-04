Roswell welcomes Gus & Lucy’s Place
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Gus [auth] and Lucy’s Place, which is owned by Gustavo and Lucy Dominguez. Present in the photo are Christie Mann, Hispano chamber president; Mathew Martinez, secretary; John Crocker, member-at-large; and Father Jorge Hernandez Jurad of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The store is located at 110 W. First St. and sells a diverse product line, including purses, address plaques, clothes, jewelry and home decor. (Submitted Photo)
