Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Dec. 6

Disorderly house, disorderly conduct — Darrell Moore; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, [auth] fined $408.

Failure to appear, paraphernalia — Freddy Lopez; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, four days of community service, and fined $358.

Criminal damage, disorderly, failure to appear on trial —Defendant is sentenced to 30 days in jail, 16 days of community service, and fined $237.

Failure to appear, failure to pay, suspended driver’s license, insurance — Defendant is sentenced to 45 days in jail, fined $816.

Dec. 7

Failure to appear on order to show cause — Suzette Medrano; Defendant is fined $179.

Dec. 8

Failure to pay — Antionette N. Peralta; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $179.

Concealing identity — Ethaniel J. Cruz; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $129.

Paraphernalia — Michael D. Rodriguez; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $204.

Shoplifting — Kathy Lane; Defendant is deferred 90 days, no criminal activity.

Obstructing — Manuela Hernandez; Defendant will perform four days of community service, fined $29.

Marijuana — Marc Arellano; Defendant is deferred 90 days, no criminal activity and fined $104.

At large, rabies, nuisance, tags — Anna Marrujo; Defendant is fined $54.

Disturbing trash — Jennifer Morro; Defendant is deferred 90 days, no criminal activity.

Marijuana — Lorenzo Avila; Defendant is fined $204.

Failure to appear, casual sales of auto — David Quintana—Gutierrez; Defendant is sentenced to 32 days in jail, fined $358.

Failure to comply — Anthony Herrera; Dismissed.

Failure to pay, failure to appear on a hold, suspended driver’s license — Yamilet Martinez; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, eight days of community service, and fined $487.

Failure to appear — Elouise Ortega; Defendant will perform six days of community service, fined $358.

Dec. 9

Failure to pay — Brittany N. Hand; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $179.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Amanda J. Cook; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, four days of community service, and fined $537.

Failure to pay, failure to appear on a hold, suspended driver’s license — Josie Herrera; Defendant is sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $487.

Dec. 12

Public nuisance — Derald Helms; Defendant is sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Orlando J. Padilla; Defendant is sentenced to two days in jail, fined $358.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Melissa Gordon; Defendant will perform four days of community service, fined $358.

Failure to pay — Paul Johnson; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly conduct — Patricia Walters; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia — Mathew Anaya; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to pay — Edmundo Montes; Defendant is fined $179.

Public nuisance — Douglas Bastian; Defendant is sentenced to 30 days on house arrest, fined $554.

Unlawful use of driver’s license, headlamps — Adam Jaramillo; Defendant is sentenced to six days in jail on house arrest, fined $433.

Failure to appear — Serafina Gustamantes; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Tommy Smith; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Jose Juarez; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, rabies, at large, nuisance, dog tags, unlawful use of driver’s license, registration, insurance — Leanna Molinar; Defendant is sentenced to four days in jail, fined $860.

Dec. 13

Failure to pay — Nicole R. Cardona; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $358.

Dec. 14

Failure to pay — Ernest Rullan; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, fined $179.

Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Sarah G. Dutchover; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail, four days of community service, and fined $308.

Shoplifting (second offense), failure to appear — Crystal D. Barreras; Defendant is sentenced to 15 days in jail, four days of community service, and fined $708.

Failure to comply — Michelle N. Vallejos; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $3,703.

Failure to comply with community service, failure to pay — Frank Craft; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $1,166.

Failure to comply, marijuana, failure to appear, paraphernalia, shoplifting — Jeramiah Salyards; Defendant is sentenced to 90 days in jail on house arrest, fined $2,845.

